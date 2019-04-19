The Marks and Spencer bedding everyone wants to get their hands on!

As soon as we saw this totally on-trend tropical Marks and Spencer bedding we just KNEW it would be a hit! We just couldn’t have predicted how much of a hit, and how quickly it would catch on.

The lush new bedding design only went online and in stores 2 days ago and already it’s selling out. Thanks to being featured on the M&S Instagram page the bedding has generated 12,700 likes and 416 comments and counting!

To aid the shopper fever, the set is part of the Home event currently running – offering 20 per cent off homeware!

THAT Marks & Spencer bedding

The dreamy new cotton bedding’s perfect to turn bedrooms into a jungle oasis, thanks to a fashionable palm print.

Adoring fans have have been sharing their appreciation of the new design on the brand’s Instagram post.

Such comments include, ‘Oh beautiful! I love this 😍We need a trip to M&S’.

‘Looooove!’ and ‘Yes, YASSSSS! OMW, I love this. Adding it to my design inspo board for my bedroom!’

One lucky shopper picked one up in store, adding, ‘Got this today in the Home event…it’s fabulous✅’

Savvy shoppers noted early on that the bedding was already selling out online, in all sizes online but a single.

It might still be in stores. But in good news Marks & Spencer have been reassuring customers the stylish palm print design WILL be back in stock in July.

The M&S team have been responding to the enquires flooding in. The latest being ‘We’ve just been updated and we will be getting further stock of the bedding in July 😊’

Another winning bedding on offer in the Home event is the Olivia bedding.

I’m putting my name down on the waiting list for sure! Turns out there’s more than sunshine to look forward to in July.