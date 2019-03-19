The price of this stunning Marks and Spencer love seat has dropped by 50 per cent – and it’s almost sold out!

Marks and Spencer has kicked off sale season with up to 50 per cent across many of it’s ranges, including homeware. And there’s one standout item of furniture that we’re keen to get our hands on, and it’s just the thing to add a dash of style to small spaces.

The M&S Benni Love Seat has already completely sold out in six of it’s seven shades, and with it’s luxe design and perfect proportions we can definitely see why. Luckily the khaki shade is still available and is now priced at £174.50, 50 per cent off it’s original price of £349.

Buy now: Benni Love Seat (Khaki), £174.50, Marks and Spencer

The retro style velvet seat has echoes of the popular Mid Century Style, and could serve as a mini sofa for a snug or a seating solution for your reading nook. With an average 5-star rating from reviewers many who’ve snapped it up couldn’t wait to gush about it.

One wrote: ‘Perfect sofa for our attic room. Very comfortable and big enough for two. British made and excellent quality (though I wouldn’t expect anything less from M and S). Fabric is lovely. Very happy with this purchase.’

While another added: ‘Far better in real life, I choose it in grey after seeing it on display. The green velvet is gorgeous also, however the website images do nothing for this cosy comfortable product! Perfect sofa for a space you don’t want domineered by the furniture! Delivery was quick and the packaging was taken away and my new sofa assembled. My aunt loves it so much she’s purchasing one for her hall way!’

A third also confirmed that the love seat definitely has room for two: ‘Wanted a supportive armchair with space for the dog – just right for the job – looks great.’

And if the above has got you convinced, the only thing left do is go on the hunt for throws, cushions and more to give your love seat that extra oomph. Decisions, decisions…