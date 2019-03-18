You can assemble this stylish sofa in a box in three minutes — without tools

A great sofa is the cornerstone of every living room, but finding one that ticks the boxes for form and function can be tricky.

But now a new launch has shaken things in the sofa world up, delivering the UK’s first ‘sofa in a box’, which goes from box to oh-so-comfy seating area in just three minutes of assembly.

Yep you can leave those Allen keys away right where they are, and say hello the Snug Shack sofa. Currently available as a three-seater mid-century modern inspired sofa (£899) and matching footstool (£299) this innovative product is delivered to your door for free in only three days.

The brainchild of co-founders Robert Bridgman and Peter Bridgman each Snug Shack sofa is upholstered in stain resistant easy care fabric and available in dark grey; light grey and a rich teal.

Buy online now: 3-seater sofa, Snug Shack, £899

The Snug Shack sofa also comes with the added bonus of a 100 day trial and free no questions asked returns.

Expanding on the thinking behind the Snug Shack sofa, Robert Bridgman commented:

‘Millennials, sometimes dubbed ‘generation rent’, are moving home more frequently than they ever have done in the past. When surveyed over half of this group wanted big-ticket items that would fit into this home and the next, figuratively and literally.’

Buy online now: Foot Stool, Snug Shack, £299

Before adding:

‘After a traumatic moving experience and having to sit on the floor for 9 weeks waiting for a sofa delivery we thought that there must be a better way.

‘To our surprise no one had tackled this problem head on, so with our combined 50+ years of experience making quality furniture we decided to do something about it. The Snug Shack sofa is the first of it’s kind and combines quality workmanship with comfort and convenience.’

Is this the sofa you’ve been waiting for?