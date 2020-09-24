We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few years we’ve done our best to follow all of Martin Lewis’ money-saving advice, spending time looking for better deals where we can. Well, now you can get the Money Saving Expert to do it for you (sort off) with the Martin Lewis autoswitch energy tool.

In the latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, Martin Lewis unveiled the new MSE Autoswitch tool. The tool is designed to make it easier to switch energy tariffs and save money.

Martin Lewis Autoswitch energy tool

‘I first came up with what we call the auto-compare-and-switch concept over five years ago,’ writes Martin Lewis. ‘And after an 18 month build, by a big and brilliant team, that concept’s come to fruition.’

‘Forget the ‘price cap’, this will save many £150 – £250/year over that right now, and some very substantially more.’

Martin explained that on his TV roadshows he often found people saying that switching was difficult as they struggled to pick a winning tariff. Many would ask if Martin could do it for them, well the MSE Autoswitch promises to be the next best thing.

The new tool works across the UK and you need to be currently switching tariff to join it. You then input your details and priorities such as price, service, green, fixed and exit penalties.

Autoswitch will then compare energy tariffs across the whole of the market and find the best switch for you. Annually with a one-click verification, the tool will switch to the top new deal based on your existing preferences.

‘Our tool isn’t the first autoswitch proposition. A few sites already try it, but I believe we’re taking it on two leaps and abound,’ promises the money-saving guru. ‘We believe this is the first true, full, free auto-compare-and-switch tool.’

Video Of The Week

‘MSE Autoswitch is great if you just want to stay on a cheap energy tariff with no hassle,’ adds Martin. ‘We’ve kept it simple, to encourage the many who don’t like switching, and (usually) will only switch you annually. Yet there are some for whom Autoswitch isn’t suitable.’

If you are a frequent switcher or are a serious energy expert who likes to investigate the tariffs themselves, Martin encourages you to keep doing what you’re doing.

Will you be trying out the new MSE Autoswitch tool?