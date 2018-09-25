All the profits will go to Alder Hey Children’s Charity

Nothing beats a fresh new set of bedding to give your sleeping space a renewed look and feel.

If you’re looking to give your little one’s bedroom a mini makeover, then look no further than Matalan’s #Superstars Alder Hey Duvet Cover.

The fashion and homeware retailer has announced that it has added the star print bedding set to it’s hugely popular #Superstars charity line, with 100 per cent of profits from the collection going to Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

An interiors purchase in aid of a good cause – what’s not to love?

Matalan Superstars bedding

Available as a single duvet cover set with matching pillow for £12 or a double for £16, the multi-coloured star print is guaranteed to cheer up any bedroom.

Buy Now: Matalan Superstars collection

Over on the brand’s Instagram page, it seems that the set is already proving a huge hit with shoppers. Matalan has revealed that it’s already ‘selling out fast’.

As well as attracting more than a thousand likes, fans couldn’t wait to share their reactions to collection, commenting on the post in their droves.

One user says ‘Can’t wait to have my whole house kitted out with this’

While another added: ‘oh my gosh…I love that it supports Alder Hey!’

And for those who have gone all starry-eyed over this element of the collection, there’s more good news in store.

Matalan family pyjamas

The range is also extended to include matching pyjama sets for the whole family. We can just imagine the adorable snaps when the whole gang piles into bed come Saturday morning!

Sizes on offer include a sleep suit (from tiny babies to 23 months) priced at £5. There are also children’s pyjamas (2-13yrs) for £8 and adults pyjamas for £12.

This is the fifth campaign from the brand’s partnership with Alder Hey, raising £2.1 million so far in just four years.

The money raised to date has gone towards a new world class research and education building being constructed alongside Alder Hey’s new hospital ‘Alder Hey in the Park’.

Previous campaigns have featured alphabet scarves, striped pyjama sets and spotty pyjama sets sported by celebrities ranging from award-winning actress Suranne Jones to Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.