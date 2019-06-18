Mel B shot to fame as one-fifth of the biggest girl band in the world, you might know them…the Spice Girls. Since then she’s embedded herself in our iPods and memories as the leopard-print clad Scary Spice.

So while the 43 year old singer from Leeds is in the midst of the sell-out Spice Girls comeback tour, we thought we’d take a peak at the sumptuous home she shares with her three kids – waiting for her back in LA.

Inside Mel B house

This hallway is bananas

This show-stopping hallway is fit for pop royalty. The large sweeping stairs, gold ornate railing and upholstered seat looks like they all belongs in a stately home. You can trust Mel B to throw a cheeky designer banana in to keep things fresh and fruity.

We love the way the images have been staggered under the stares, especially the sweet ‘God Bless our Home’ sign.

A family friendly Living Room

Other than the giant TV and glossy white piano this family room is pretty relatable. By that we mean scattered with kids toys, leftover balloons and an incredibly cosy sofa perfect for watching Britain’s got Talent, or America’s Got Talent in Mel B’s household.

Awards in pride of place above the fireplace

If we had this many awards, this is how we’d display them. Stacked up over a marble minimalist fireplace and lit up with multicoloured lights.

Cosy reading corner

The pristine white colour scheme continues into this cosy reading corner, perfect for sitting back with a cup of tea. Naturally Mel B’s autobiography ‘Brutally Honest’ takes pride of place on the curated shelf display.

The dream home office for any Spice girl fan

At last we found the leopard print! We don’t know where to start with this home office. Complete with a sumptuous gold sofa and all her favourite Spice Girls outfits, we’d never get any work done in this room.

The sumptuous details continue in the bedroom

This room screams decadent old Hollywood glamour, from the gold canopy to mahogany bedsides tables. We’re not sure if this is a ‘working’ bedroom due to the phone in the corner, or purely made for jumping around in. Either way, you would definitely get a good nights sleep in those silky blue sheets.

Marshmallow pit

One of the biggest perks of having a Spice Girl for a mum has to be a custom built fireplace in the garden, perfect for a S’mores night, and maybe a little sing-a-long…

Finishing touches

She might be a famous poster and TV personality, but at the end of the day Mel B still isn’t still willing to put in the hard work to make her home beautiful. Even if that means making her own chandelier. I’m not sure we’d have the patience to piece all those gems together.

Which is your favourite room in Scary Spice’s home?