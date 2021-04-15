We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the new season, we’re keen to give our homes an update – without spending tons of money. So who better to ask than interiors expert Michelle Ogundehin?

The Interior Design Masters judge shared an incredibly easy way to zhuzh up our homes this spring – by painting the first wall you see when you walk in. It’s an easy DIY job great to do in preparation for when we can finally welcome visitors inside, and, most importantly, it’ll make you smile every time you come home.

Michelle Ogundehin’s easy DIY tip

‘My usual go-to is a tin of paint,’ Michelle begins. ‘If you own your own home, you can paint the front door. If you don’t, it’s about painting the wall that you see as soon as you come into your home for that instant impact.’

The hallway is an often-overlooked but hugely important room in the home. It’s the trunk that every other room branches off from. So a fresh lick of paint is a brilliant hallway idea – as well as simply clearing away jumbled items you’ve left to sort out later.

Alternatively, Michelle suggests painting the wall you see when you first wake up. ‘Even if your home is painted white, it discolours over time,’ she comments. ‘It is amazing how a fresh coat of paint can just spruce something up.’

For many, the stairs are the first thing you see. Stairways also represent a great opportunity to add colour and pattern. Take a look at our guide on how to wallpaper stairs for inspiration. Plus, Kelly Hoppen’s advice on painting narrow hallways is great to help make the space feel bigger.

Speaking on how we’ve used our homes in lockdown, Michelle says ‘people have understood that their home is worth spending something on but on a budget.’

‘It’s a sudden realisation, when the world has gone a bit bonkers, my home is the one place that I’ve got a measure of control over,’ she adds.

As part of its 2021 campaign, ‘Our House’, Very.co.uk has released some new research that highlights how we’ve been getting creative with our living spaces in lockdown. Growing tired of our four walls, 29% of us say we feel the need to transform our homes once the pandemic is over.

An uplifting colour to greet us as soon as we come home sounds like a wonderful place to start.