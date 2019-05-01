Fancy being neighbours with the superstar DJ Norman Cook? Four Western Esplanade, on Millionaire’s Row in Hove, is the home for you.

The luxury four bed house is one of only 12 exclusive houses, with their own private stretch of coastline. A secluded location, private road and spectacular seafront outlook all combine to make these foreshore houses so sought-after.

This famous address has been home to many famous faces over the years, including Fatboy Slim, Adele and Paul McCartney.

These properties rarely come up for sale, and it’s easy to see why…

The exterior

Built in around 1920, this house is a feat in modern architecture. Giving it’s prime location, it’s been build so the front of each house is effectively the back.

The living room

Being beside the sea has clearly influenced the decor in this impressive house. From the salvaged wooden coffee table to the pebble-esque rug and furniture pieces. The over-sized rug helps to zone a clear living room area in this open-plan space.

The living room, snug, dining and kitchen areas are all essentially one room – running the full width of the property.

The dining room

The open-plan kitchen and dining area provides the perfect spot for cooking and entertaining.

The views through floor-to-ceiling windows are exceptional. From any are of the living space you’re treated to uninterrupted views of the beach and the sea beyond.

The bedroom

Imagine waking to that glorious view each day. The master bedroom boasts a generous balcony to make the most of the properties beach front location.

The bathroom

This inviting bath with a view creates a welcome retreat after a busy day. The candles create the ideal chilled vibe for soaking in the tub.

The pool

If swimming in the sea is not for you, take a dip in the private plunge pool. The outdoor terrace’s complete with steps down to the beach.

This impressive house is on the market with agents Hamptons International, for offers in excess of £2,995,000.

Just imagine the parties with Fatboy Slim as a neighbour. We’d move in for sure.