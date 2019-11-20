Bloom & Wild have brought back their hugely popular mini Christmas trees in three festive designs.

If you’re not a big tree fan, simply don’t have the space to go large or not going to be home for the whole of Christmas – you might want to consider treating yourself to one of Bloom & Wild’s mini Christmas trees.

Bloom & Wild mini Christmas tree

The best part about these trees is that you won’t need to wrestle them home for the shops or schedule a day to be in. Just like the online florist’s year-round bouquets, the mini Christmas trees comes flat-packed in a box that’ll fit through the letterbox – a genius idea if ever we’ve heard one.

The adorable miniature potted trees come complete with diddy decorations, making it just like the full-sized tree only far cuter and taking up far less space.

The tree will arrive with decorations included – fairy lights with batteries included, baubles, garland, and a star topper for the final touch of Christmas magic.

This year the tree comes in three festive designs – The Party Time tree, the Twinkle tree and the Christmas Magic tree.

Last year’s bestseller, the Twinkle tree, is the most understated of the three. The tree is covered in copper coloured decorations, from the metallic pop-up pot to the glittery garland.

Buy now: the Twinkle Tree, £33, Bloom & Wild

The Party Time tree is a disco twist on all things merry and bright. The mini tree sits in a luxe velvet pop-up pot and is decked out in a vibrant sequin garland with equally colourful baubles. The final flourish is a bright pink glittery star tree topper.

Buy now: the Party Time Tree, £38, Bloom & Wild

The Christmas Magic tree is a more traditional affair. Inspired by the Nutcracker, the tree comes with a garland featuring all your favourite characters from the festive ballet. But the magic doesn’t stop there, as well as baby baubles this tree comes with mini chocolate coins, topped off with a golden crown.

Buy now: the Christmas Magic Tree, £40, Bloom & Wild

These tiny trees pack a mighty punch as a table centrepiece or on a mantlepiece. They’re also the perfect festive flourish for a children’s room.

Once Christmas is over the trees can be potted up outside. One of the Ideal Home team still has theres growing in the garden from last year.

Which one will you be ordering this Christmas?