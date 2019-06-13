Finding the right mortgage deal is essential when it comes to securing the property of your dreams. And with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to identify which one is right for you and your particular circumstances.

Now the latest awards from financial advice website Moneywise could help steer would-be buyers in the right direction. Their Moneywise Mortgage Awards 2019 revealed winners in 12 categories with the top accolades going to ‘lenders who don’t just offer excellent rates’ who ‘also provide top-notch customer service and strive to come up with the solutions to better tackle your borrowing needs’.

They were judged by leading figures in the mortgage industry, outlined below:

David Hollingworth, associate director, communications at mortgage broker London & Country

Andrew Montlake, director, at mortgage broker Coreco

Aaron Strutt, product and communications manager at mortgage broker Trinity Financial

Cassie Stephenson, vice president operations, at free online mortgage broker, Habito

Here are the top accolades:

Best lender for fixed rates

Winner: HSBC

Top deal: 1.84 per cent five-year fix

Max LTV: 60 per cent

Fee: £999

Highly commended: Barclays

Best lender for discount mortgages

Winner: Accord Mortgages

Highly commended: Leeds Building Society

Best lender for offset mortgages

Winner: Scottish Widows Bank

Top deal: 1.99 per cent five-year fix

Max LTV: 60 per cent

Fee: £1,499

Highly commended: Accord Mortgages

Best lender for buy to let

Winner: Barclays

Top deal: 1.47 per cent two-year fixed rate

Max LTV: 65 per cent

Fee: £1,795

Highly commended: The Mortgage Works

Best lender for first-time buyers

Winner: Nationwide

Top deal: 1.99 per cent two-year fixed rate

Max LTV: 90 per cent

Fee: £999

Highly commended: Halifax

Best lender for first-time buyers with family support

Winner: Barclays

Top deal: 2.75 per cent three-year fix (Family Springboard, which requires a family member to pay 10 per cent of the purchase price into a linked savings account for three years)

Max LTV: 95 per cent

Fee: £0

Highly commended: Bath Building Society

Best lender for lifetime trackers

Winner: First Direct

Top deal: 2.74 per cent (1.99 per cent over BoE base rate)

Max LTV: 75 per cent

Fee: £490

Highly commended: Santander

Best lender for remortgages

Winner: Barclays

Top deal: 1.85 per cent five-year fix including free valuation and legals

Max LTV: 60 per cent

Fee: £999

Highly commended: HSBC

Best lender for larger loans

Winner: HSBC

Top deal: 1.49 per cent two-year tracker (0.74 per cent over base rate)

Max LTV: 75 per cent

Fee: £999

Highly commended: NatWest

Best lender for new-build

Winner: Barclays

Top deal: 2.54 per cent two-year fix with £1,000 cashback

Max LTV: 90 per cent

Fee: £0

Highly commended: Halifax

Best lender for older borrowers

Winner: Family Building Society

Top deal: 2.69 per cent two-year fix

Max LTV: 80 per cent

Fee: £999

Highly commended: Hodge Lifetime

Innovator of the year

Winner: Barclays

Top deal: Green Home Mortgage 2.13 per cent two-year fix (this ‘rewards buyers of energy efficient homes with a keener rate’, according to Hollingsworth).

Max LTV: 90 per cent

Fee: £0

Do any of the deals above tick the right boxes for you?