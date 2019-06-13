Finding the right mortgage deal is essential when it comes to securing the property of your dreams. And with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to identify which one is right for you and your particular circumstances.
Now the latest awards from financial advice website Moneywise could help steer would-be buyers in the right direction. Their Moneywise Mortgage Awards 2019 revealed winners in 12 categories with the top accolades going to ‘lenders who don’t just offer excellent rates’ who ‘also provide top-notch customer service and strive to come up with the solutions to better tackle your borrowing needs’.
They were judged by leading figures in the mortgage industry, outlined below:
- David Hollingworth, associate director, communications at mortgage broker London & Country
- Andrew Montlake, director, at mortgage broker Coreco
- Aaron Strutt, product and communications manager at mortgage broker Trinity Financial
- Cassie Stephenson, vice president operations, at free online mortgage broker, Habito
Here are the top accolades:
Best lender for fixed rates
Winner: HSBC
- Top deal: 1.84 per cent five-year fix
- Max LTV: 60 per cent
- Fee: £999
Highly commended: Barclays
Best lender for discount mortgages
Winner: Accord Mortgages
Highly commended: Leeds Building Society
Best lender for offset mortgages
Winner: Scottish Widows Bank
- Top deal: 1.99 per cent five-year fix
- Max LTV: 60 per cent
- Fee: £1,499
Highly commended: Accord Mortgages
Best lender for buy to let
Winner: Barclays
- Top deal: 1.47 per cent two-year fixed rate
- Max LTV: 65 per cent
- Fee: £1,795
Highly commended: The Mortgage Works
Best lender for first-time buyers
Winner: Nationwide
- Top deal: 1.99 per cent two-year fixed rate
- Max LTV: 90 per cent
- Fee: £999
Highly commended: Halifax
Best lender for first-time buyers with family support
Winner: Barclays
- Top deal: 2.75 per cent three-year fix (Family Springboard, which requires a family member to pay 10 per cent of the purchase price into a linked savings account for three years)
- Max LTV: 95 per cent
- Fee: £0
Highly commended: Bath Building Society
Best lender for lifetime trackers
Winner: First Direct
- Top deal: 2.74 per cent (1.99 per cent over BoE base rate)
- Max LTV: 75 per cent
- Fee: £490
Highly commended: Santander
Best lender for remortgages
Winner: Barclays
- Top deal: 1.85 per cent five-year fix including free valuation and legals
- Max LTV: 60 per cent
- Fee: £999
Highly commended: HSBC
Best lender for larger loans
Winner: HSBC
- Top deal: 1.49 per cent two-year tracker (0.74 per cent over base rate)
- Max LTV: 75 per cent
- Fee: £999
Highly commended: NatWest
Best lender for new-build
Winner: Barclays
- Top deal: 2.54 per cent two-year fix with £1,000 cashback
- Max LTV: 90 per cent
- Fee: £0
Highly commended: Halifax
Best lender for older borrowers
Winner: Family Building Society
- Top deal: 2.69 per cent two-year fix
- Max LTV: 80 per cent
- Fee: £999
Highly commended: Hodge Lifetime
Innovator of the year
Winner: Barclays
- Top deal: Green Home Mortgage 2.13 per cent two-year fix (this ‘rewards buyers of energy efficient homes with a keener rate’, according to Hollingsworth).
- Max LTV: 90 per cent
- Fee: £0
Related: First-time home buyer guide – how to get on the property ladder for the first time
Do any of the deals above tick the right boxes for you?