The Moneywise Mortgage Awards 2019 reveal the best mortgage deals in every category

Whether you're a first-time buyer or older borrower, there's something here for you
Miriam Habtesellasie

Finding the right mortgage deal is essential when it comes to securing the property of your dreams. And with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to identify which one is right for you and your particular circumstances.

Now the latest awards from financial advice website Moneywise could help steer would-be buyers in the right direction. Their Moneywise Mortgage Awards 2019 revealed winners in 12 categories with the top accolades going to ‘lenders who don’t just offer excellent rates’ who ‘also provide top-notch customer service and strive to come up with the solutions to better tackle your borrowing needs’.

moneywise mortgage awards

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

They were judged by leading figures in the mortgage industry, outlined below:

  • David Hollingworth, associate director, communications at mortgage broker London & Country
  • Andrew Montlake, director, at mortgage broker Coreco
  • Aaron Strutt, product and communications manager at mortgage broker Trinity Financial
  • Cassie Stephenson, vice president operations, at free online mortgage broker, Habito

Here are the top accolades:

Best lender for fixed rates

Winner: HSBC

  • Top deal: 1.84 per cent five-year fix
  • Max LTV: 60 per cent
  • Fee: £999

Highly commended: Barclays

Best lender for discount mortgages

Winner: Accord Mortgages

Highly commended: Leeds Building Society

Best lender for offset mortgages

Winner: Scottish Widows Bank

  • Top deal: 1.99 per cent five-year fix
  • Max LTV: 60 per cent
  • Fee: £1,499

Highly commended: Accord Mortgages

Best lender for buy to let

Winner: Barclays

  • Top deal: 1.47 per cent two-year fixed rate
  • Max LTV: 65 per cent
  • Fee: £1,795

Highly commended: The Mortgage Works

Best lender for first-time buyers

Winner: Nationwide

  • Top deal: 1.99 per cent two-year fixed rate
  • Max LTV: 90 per cent
  • Fee: £999

Highly commended: Halifax

moneywise mortgage awards

Image credit: Claire Lloyd Davies

Best lender for first-time buyers with family support

Winner: Barclays

  • Top deal: 2.75 per cent three-year fix (Family Springboard, which requires a family member to pay 10 per cent of the purchase price into a linked savings account for three years)
  • Max LTV: 95 per cent
  • Fee: £0

Highly commended: Bath Building Society

Best lender for lifetime trackers

Winner: First Direct

  • Top deal: 2.74 per cent (1.99 per cent over BoE base rate)
  • Max LTV: 75 per cent
  • Fee: £490

Highly commended: Santander

Best lender for remortgages

Winner: Barclays

  • Top deal: 1.85 per cent five-year fix including free valuation and legals
  • Max LTV: 60 per cent
  • Fee: £999

Highly commended: HSBC

Best lender for larger loans

Winner: HSBC

  • Top deal: 1.49 per cent two-year tracker (0.74 per cent over base rate)
  • Max LTV: 75 per cent
  • Fee: £999

Highly commended: NatWest

moneywise mortgage awards

Image credit: Brett Charles

Best lender for new-build

Winner: Barclays

  • Top deal: 2.54 per cent two-year fix with £1,000 cashback
  • Max LTV: 90 per cent
  • Fee: £0

Highly commended: Halifax

Best lender for older borrowers

Winner: Family Building Society

  • Top deal: 2.69 per cent two-year fix
  • Max LTV: 80 per cent
  • Fee: £999

Highly commended: Hodge Lifetime

Innovator of the year

Winner: Barclays

  • Top deal: Green Home Mortgage 2.13 per cent two-year fix (this ‘rewards buyers of energy efficient homes with a keener rate’, according to Hollingsworth).
  • Max LTV: 90 per cent
  • Fee: £0

Do any of the deals above tick the right boxes for you?

