Or is your Home not festive enough? Spruce up a corner – quite literally – with a mini Christmas tree

Spreading festive cheer has never been easier thanks to the new Morrisons mini Christmas trees by post. When The adorable mini trees popped up in our inbox today we asked ‘who hasn’t already got a tree?’.

We quickly came to the conclusion that there will be plenty of folks who have been too busy or too reluctant to put up a tree as yet.

Or simply those who don’t have the space or are not going to be home for the whole of Christmas! There are also those who LOVE Christmas so much they are always willing to add further festive touches to their homes.

Spread a little Christmas Spirit: Call off the search! We’ve found THE best secret Santa gifts to save party season

Whichever you can relate to most, a dinky tree by post could be just the thing for you.

Morrisons mini Christmas trees by post

The tiny snow-dusted spruces, standing at just 40cm in height, cost just £15 including postage. That also includes a ‘pop-up’ hessian pot to plant them in. With low coast and very little effort it’s never been easier to post a little Christmas magic.

They arrive flat-packed in a box that’ll fit though the letterbox – a genius idea.

Buy now: Mini Christmas Tree Letterbox, £15, Flowerworld at Morrrisons

To ensure your tree is dressed to perfection Morrisons is currently offering up to 50 per cent off all of its Christmas lights and decorations.

A simple set of LED fairy lights and a sprinkle of mini baubles will have the tree ready for Christmas in no time.

Video Of The Week

A mini tree is not just for Christmas! Once the festivities are over the trees can be planted in the garden or in a pot to grow into the new year – making this the ideal gift for any keen gardener.

The final date for ordering, to get one in time for Christmas, is the 23nd December.



If you need some last-minute seasonal cheer, a mini Christmas tree is just the thing!