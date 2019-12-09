If you are prone to Christmas tree envy then look away now. A hotel in Marbella has just unveiled the world’s most expensive Christmas tree.

Or at least what we think is the most expensive Christmas tree in the world. It would take a lot to beat this festive fern dripping in diamond and worth an incredible £11.9 million!

The most expensive Christmas tree

The Kempinski Hotel Bahía in Marbella is already well known for offering five-star luxury to its guest. However, they have turned up the luxury dial with this incredible festive creation.

The showstopping tree was created by celebrity designer Debbie Wingham, no stranger to jawdropping-ly expensive designs. Having designed the worlds most expensive dress, high-heels and even cake.

The dazzling tree was unveiled at the Kempinski Hotel Bahía by the Hotel General Manager Axel Bethke and Debbie Wingham to celebrate the festive season. The fantastic fern is peppered with pink, red, white and black diamonds. Along with a few edible treats and more traditional decorations.

Inspired by the modernist art-deco era and peacock feathers. The tree is decked out with martini glasses, feathers perfume bottles and 3D printed chocolate peacocks.

Among the more extravagant decorations created by Debbie Wingham are 3crt pink diamonds, 4crt sapphires, oval red diamonds, black and white diamonds. There is also a mixture of remastered and upcycled jewellery from Bvlgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chanel.

Video Of The Week

However, you can also find a few more traditional decorations such as snowflakes, fairies and baubles. But even the ordinary is extraordinary on this tree, with each decoration made from a mixture of materials such as diamond dust, 24-carat gold, even emu and ostrich eggs.

Guests will be able to admire the sparkling creation in the hotel’s recently refurbished lobby. The hotel will even be hosting a Diamond and Champagne Night on 28 December with the spectacular Christmas tree as the centre-piece.

Unfortunately, we won’t be replicating this extravagant Christmas tree in our own homes (just in our dreams).