What is better than one mega-mansion? Two mega-mansions of course. Phones 4u founder, John Caudwell has turned two mega-mansions into one colossal home that is on track to be the most expensive house in the UK.

Located in Mayfair, one of London’s most expensive addresses, the home currently has an estimated value of £250 million. The former business man bought Mayfair house for £87 million in 2021, and has spent the last few years renovating the home.

Caudwell’s super-home spans 43,000sq ft. If you were in any doubt over how big that is, it is more than twice the size of the Royal Albert Hall. So gigantic.

The renovation of the home is at the heart of Channel 4’s new documentary Britain’s Most Expensive Home: Building for a Billionaire, which you can catch on TV this evening.

But, ahead of tonight’s exploration into what it really means to renovate a multi-million pound home, why don’t we take a peak around some of the already finished rooms?

The most expensive house in the UK

Now this is how you make an entrance, with two glittering chandeliers illuminating a sweeping marble staircase. John Caudwell has previously said that he prefers to fill his homes with price-less built in features rather than art work or jewellery.

‘The value in my house is the house itself, but I don’t keep any valuables. You can’t steal a marble staircase,’ he said in an interview with The Times.

This home is not short of chandeliers or gold trimmings. This isn’t any old gold-coloured paint, 20,000sheets of gold leaf were used throughout the opulent mansion.

One of our favourite rooms in the house, this Thai-themed dining room has been inspired by the owners favourite cuisine.

A river flows through the middle of the room filled with handpicked African Cichlid fish. However, it is the pink blossom ceiling installation that we are swooning over.

We’ll take a martini with an extra dash of glamour in this opulent bar. Most home bars are stowed away in the basement. This one has a chandelier, pillars, we wouldn’t be surprised if it came with a live-in bartender.

This bedroom has stuck to a neutral colour palette with a champagne coloured headboard, and cream walls with a hint of gold.

As if having a personal spa including a hot tub and experience shower wasn’t enough, we’ve spotted ANOTHER chandelier!

The basement, which includes this magnificent indoor pool, connects the two mansions. The space has played on the idea of being underground with stone fixtures and a volcanic lava installation.

If you didn’t think that was enough the property also includes a ‘car stacker’ that takes up to eight cars from street level to storage.

You can see the rest of the stunning property on Channel 4 at 9pm this evening.