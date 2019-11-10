You’re here because you’re curious to see the most popular homes on Zoopla right? And we don’t blame you. Peeking at the average house price on our street and swooning over lust-worthy homes online is a favourite pastime for any homes enthusiast.

Catering to this Zoopla have rounded-up the most viewed properties across the site, throughout the month of October.

‘Regardless of whether we are personally in the market for home to buy or rent, we’re a nation with a passion for property’ explains Laura Howard, Zoopla Consumer Expert.

‘With prices ranging from £40,000 to a staggering £5m, there are some real gems among the latest list. They include a Georgian country house renovation project in Wales and a top-end beachfront home in Sussex.’

Without further ado, here are the most popular properties on Zoopla right now…

9. 7-bed manor house, Essex

Admiring this house from afar. Even from this shot across the pond we can see the promise inside. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, four reception rooms and a pool house this detached house in Chelmsford Essex is a worthy winner of views.

Fancy that view form your kitchen? Check out this incredibly house listed with Strutt & Parker on Zoopla, with an asking price £2.5million.

8. bed manor house, West Yorkshire

This grand manor house is on Zoopla, listed with agents Fine & Country with an asking price of £3.95million.

The seven bed manor house is said to be ‘One of Leeds Finest’. With a generous cinema room, superb leisure suite including a gym and a pool it’s easy to see how it’s won that accolade.

7. 9-bed country house, Surrey

It looks more like a school than a home but this incredible property in Godalming, Surrey is in fact a family house!

And this is just the hallway! There’s an indoor and an outdoor pool, cinema room and and a heli pad. View the full house on Zoopla, where the Price is on application.

6. 3-bed family house, Sunderland

On the affordable scale, number six most viewed is this family home in High Barnes in Sunderland. The owners clearly take great pride in the interiors, no doubt attributing to the vast amount of views.

See for yourself on Zoopla, where the house is listed for an affordable £199,500.

5. 7-bed detached house, Radlett

The immaculate topiary is enough to tempt us inside for a further look. This beautiful home resides on half an acre of land, complete with landscaped gardens and a pool. Inside are 7 bedrooms, a gym and a cinema.

See more of this impressive home on Zoopla. It’s listed with agents Lumleys Estate Agents for £4.6million.

4. 7-bed luxury mansion, Nottingham

This house has 99 images to browse on Zoopla – that’s a whole afternoon’s entertainment right there. And we urge you to take a look, it’s beyond spectacular.

Listed with The Agents via Zoopla, price on application – we dread to think!

3. Waterfront house, West Sussex

The views of this seafront property are enough to sell this stunning home alone. That’s if the state-of-the-art technology and contemporary decor throughout don’t.

See more of this beautiful beachfront house on Zoopla, where it’s listed with Pegasus Properties for £2.95milion.

2. 4-bed detached house, Wales

The second most popular viewing is not what you might expect! It’s a Grade II-listed house in need of total renovation. Mind you, with such huge potential on offer it’s a great buy for those looking for a challenge. The inside has to be seen to be believed, it’s quite literally falling down.

Listed with agents John Francis on Zoopla, for an achievable asking price of £40,000.

1. 5-bed detached house, Coventry

Video Of The Week

In the top stop, and unsurprisingly is this incredible 5-bed home. Fitting for a footballer the sprawling house boasts a twin staircase, indoor golf simulator and this EPIC kids play centre in the garden.

This amazing house is on the market with agents Simon Burt Privilege via Zoopla, with a cool £3.5million price tag.

Which is your favourite?