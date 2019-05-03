50,000 bouquets of flowers are being given away FREE today across the UK — and this is the reason why

Few things are more cheering than a well arranged floral bouquet. But filling our property with this pretty plant can soon set us back more than few pounds.

That’s why flower aficionados will be excited to hear that a staggering 50,000 free floral bouquets are being given away the length and breadth of the country today to mark National Flower Arranging Day.

Free flowers — where can I get a bunch?

This initiative is spearheaded by the National Association of Floral Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), and will see more than a 1,000 of it’s clubs spread a little flower fun across the UK.

The free bouquets will be left anywhere from key city landmarks to park benches, and will be instantly recognisable by the ‘please take me home’ labels attached to them.

So it’s a case of keeping your eyes peeled and having a large enough bag to carry one home at the ready.