50,000 bouquets of flowers are being given away FREE today across the UK — and this is the reason why

Few things are more cheering than a well arranged floral bouquet. But filling our property with this pretty plant can soon set us back more than few pounds.
That’s why flower aficionados will be excited to hear that a staggering 50,000 free floral bouquets are being given away the length and breadth of the country today to mark National Flower Arranging Day.
Free flowers — where can I get a bunch?
This initiative is spearheaded by the National Association of Floral Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), and will see more than a 1,000 of it’s clubs spread a little flower fun across the UK.
The free bouquets will be left anywhere from key city landmarks to park benches, and will be instantly recognisable by the ‘please take me home’ labels attached to them.
So it’s a case of keeping your eyes peeled and having a large enough bag to carry one home at the ready.
On the scheme, which has become an annual traditional, Jan Law, Chairman of NAFAS, said: ‘In the past years, each one of our 1,100 clubs, which are situated all over the UK, have taken this, our special day, into their hearts and celebrated it in a variety of ways.
‘As our association celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, we all want to take the opportunity to introduce the public to our special world of flower arranging.
‘The fun and friendship found in our flower clubs is a therapeutic experience to be handed on to the next generation to enjoy for many more years.’
The idea of leaving bouquets in public places as a act of random kindness was inspired by a local florist in Belgium some years ago.
Unsurprisingly this gesture soon became a viral sensation. And to pay tribute the NAFAS have been doing the same ever since, with the scheme now in it’s sixth year.
Will you take to the streets to bag a bouquet?