Home Bargains have an online flower delivery service – and they’re bestselling bouquets start from £9.99!

With Mother’s Day (March 31st) just around the corner, many of us will be on the hunt for for the perfect present to show our mums just how much we appreciate them. And one of the most classic gift options for this annual event is fabulous floral arrangement at a wallet-friendly price.

Flowers of the year: Experts are predicting that THESE will be the hottest flower trends in 2019

Sharethrough (Mobile)

And we’ve just discovered that popular discount store chain Home Bargains has an online flower delivery service, and we couldn’t be more excited. Offering a variety of bouquets teaming with roses, tulips, carnations and everything in between – the majority of which are under £20 – flower aficionados will be spoilt for choice. Home delivery is free (1–2 days) and cards are also included with each delivery, ideal for adding a personalised message.

Home Bargains Flowers

Ready for a dose of flower power? Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the collection.

Classic Carnations

This pink and white bouquet features eight stems with colourful carnations paired with gypsophilia – a member of the carnation family popularly known as baby’s breath – to stunning effect.

Buy now: Classic Carnations, £9.99, Home Bargains

20 Roses

This mixed rose bouquet features 20 roses – each of which measures 35cm in length – and is expertly hand tied with roebelenii palm leaf for a welcome touch of greenery.

Buy now: 20 Roses, £10.99, Home Bargains

Mother’s Day Tulips

These pink and purple British Tulips are cut fresh from fields in Linconshire and come in three sizes: standard: 15 Tulips, medium: 20 Tulips and large: 25 Tulips. Hand-tied with gypsophila and a butterfly pick for an extra touch of pizzaz, this arrangement is bound to delight mums on their special day.

Buy now: Mother’s Day Tulips, from £14.99, Home Bargains

50 Roses

Video Of The Week

20 roses not enough? Then why not opt for 50. This gorgeous mixed bouquet of 50 Kenyan Spray Roses is perfect for making any number of special occasions.

Buy now: 50 Roses, £16.99, Home Bargains

Roses and Lilies

Another delightful pink and white arrangement surrounded by palm leaf and sweet gypsophila. The ten stems are a combination of long stemmed roses and stargazer lilies, with the latter arriving in bud so you can watch them unfold in all their glory.

Buy now: Roses and Lilies, £16.99, Home Bargains

Flower of the moment: This affordable flower is set to become the hottest trend of 2019 – but can you guess what it is?

Which is your favourite bunch?