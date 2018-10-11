Looking for a navy blue range cooker? We think we may have found the perfect one…

It's THE colour of the moment for kitchens – and now, thanks to Everhot, it's available in the form of a range cooker

Anyone that’s recently swapped their range for built-in ovens might want to look away now. Because British stoves brand Everhot has just launched a new colour for their cookers that we all want to get our hands on.

Introducing the Everett 150 in Marine Blue, and isn’t she a beaut?

The navy tone is the 15th colour to be introduced to the Everhot palette. It joins Black and Graphite, three shades of green, White, Dove Grey and Cream, Aubergine, Dusky Pink, Burgundy and another three blues – Victoria, Teal and a standard Royal Blue.

Enquire online: 150 range cooker in Marine Blue, £1,275, Everhot

For those not familiar with the Everhot brand, let’s fill you in. It was founded 35 years ago in Gloucestershire by Ossie Goring. Ossie wanted to build an efficient heat-storage range that would utilise the power from his water mill to run it. Not that you need a mill to run this model. It’s electric, so there’s no need to install a flue – as long as there’s access to two 13amp sockets, you can install one pretty much anywhere.

Another plus point is that each of its four ovens and four hotplates is controlled completely separately, and you can switch them on and off as you need them. Unlike an Aga, that’s emitting heat constantly. So there’s no need to roast in the kitchen on hot summer days.

Everhot makes all its ranges in the UK, and the company prides themselves in building cookers that never need servicing. There’s even an induction version that replaces two of the hotplates with a three-zone induction hob. It’s a marvellous modern twist on traditional cooking.

And if you don’t have space for an oven this vast, there are lots of size alternatives, including a 60cm-wide mini range that will fit in the smallest of kitchens. Can we tempt you to upgrade?