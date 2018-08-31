It looks like Matalan have officially taken the crown for affordable designer-look lighting on the high street

Last September the retailer entered the spotlight by launching an impressive debut lighting range. The first Matalan lighting collection showed great promise to light up the gaping hole on the high street, after we lost lighting heros BHS (*sobs*).

The new additions for this season, if you can believe it, are even better! With designer looking Sputnik style ceiling lights and Art Deco inspired floor lamps, the new range is perfect for adding a touch of both glamour and ambience to homes this autumn.

See the first collection: Matalan launches first lighting collection and it’s pretty impressive

The comprehensive lighting collection features over 200 styles, across a range of pendants, table lamps, floor lamps, wall fittings, chandeliers, clusters and ceiling lights.

Here’s our favourite pick of the new designer-look lights…

The Glass globes

There’s a strong trend for simple, statement lights at present. A fine example is Matalan’s beautifully crafted opal glass ball pendant light. Hung from a subtle metal flex and finished with a slender metal plate, this light instantly commands attention without overpowering a room.

The design has been adapted to make an equally stylish floor lamps and a cascading ceiling light.

Buy now: Stella Opal Glass Ball Pendant Light, £40, Matalan

The smoked glass lamps

This sophisticated little number has it all going on! The elegant glass tulip shaped bowl sits on a statuesque brass frame. The stunning smoked ombre-effect adds further interest. Whether you choose the floor lamp, table lamp or the chandelier this design is sure to be a talking point for any room.

Buy now: Tulip Smoked Glass Table Lamp, £50, Matalan

Metal cut outs

Shining bright from the new collection is this Art Deco-esque brass design. The intricate cut out leaf design casts a beautiful silhouette when illuminated.

Buy now: Rio Cut Out Leaf Table Lamp, £35, Matalan

Gold and marble accents

Mixing materials is key for creating interest on accessories this season. Making the hector design completely on-trend. This contemporary table lamp features a gold-effect cage sits on a real black marble base, topped with a grey silk drum shade.

Buy now: Hector Wire Table Lamp, £70, Matalan

The collection has something for every room, of any style.