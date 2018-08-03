The adorable rabbit lamp launched this week, as part of the new-season Asda lighting collection

The spotlight is firmly on the brand new Asda lighting range this week. With designer lookalikes, it’s bursting with bright sparks to light up homes in style this season.

Have you seen the lights that feature cute animals holding bulbs? Never one to miss a quirky home accessory, Asda has created its own version for the new collection – a particular favourite of ours.

It may be scorching outside but new season collections are already landing in stores and you won’t want to be left in the dark. Check out these fabulous designs from George Home’s new autumn range…

New Asda animal lamp

The new cute bunny lamp is similar in style to that of the designer Seletti lights. They may be similar in design, but most certainly not in cost. With the designer version costing £63, the George Home lamp is more than half the price.

Buy now: Rabbit Lamp Table, £25, George at Asda

Asda’s new neon lights

Decorative carnival and fairground lights have been a growing trend. Asda has upped the ante with not one, but three new unicorn versions. In addition to these bold exposed bulb designs, neon lights are making as big a statement this season at the supermarket. From stars and rainbows to cacti, there’s a design to light up homes of all tastes.

Buy now: Neon Lights, from £10, George Home

Pendant lights suspended either side of the bed is becoming a big trend – one that we’re firmly on board with. Even more so when the pendants in question are stunning. This new glass pendant from George Home is perfect for the job – simple, stylish and sleek.

Coming soon: Copper Glass Ceiling Pendant, £30, George Home

The ‘Wanderer’ home accessories range gives us this statement cinematic-style lamp. Taking a new stance on industrial style, this tripod lamp balances rich dark wood with touches of brass.

Buy now: Industrial Tripod Table Lamp, £30, George Home

From the ‘Retreat’ collection comes this sleek metallic floor lamp. The curved design in the reflective finish is ideal for adding interest to any room. The copper tone works well against the warm colour palette of the retreat home collection – bursting with rich plums and mossy greens.

Coming soon: Curved Floor Lamp, £30, George Home

All the new collections are slowing filtering into stores from this month. Watch this space for further shopping updates, to be sure not to miss a treat.