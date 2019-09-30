Getting planning permission when looking to expand your family home can be a minefield of negotiating neighbours objections. However, due to a new planning law being unveiled today this could become a thing of the past.

The new planning law revealed by the government today will allow families to add two storeys to their homes WITHOUT planning permission.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick will announce the new planning law today as part of a package of measures designed to shake up planning permission and boost housebuilding, reports The Daily Mail.

New planning law for extensions

The new plans will allow families to add up to two storeys to their home using permitted rights. This system is the same one that allows homeowners to build small extensions and loft conversions without planning permission.

The new right means that homeowners will still need to comply with building regulations, however, neighbours will be unable to object via a formal route.

The right will initially only be available purpose-built blocks of flats. However, it will be rolled out to all detached properties.

There are concerns that the new plans will lead to a rash of unsightly developments. However, government ministers hope the new plans will make it easier for growing families to expand their properties without having to move.

They are also optimistic that it will also encourage developers to add new homes to existing buildings.

‘All too often the planning system proves complicated, outdated and bureaucratic and is too complex and costly for people and small businesses to navigate,’ housing secretary Robert Jenrick will say today. ‘This is a barrier to building the homes that we need…

‘I want to give families the freedom they need to expand their homes and ensure small developers get a fair chance to succeed.

‘Our vision for reforming the planning system will speed up and simplify the process while ensuring that communities still retain a say over their future,’ he will add.

