The latest Sanderson Home Port Isaac collection is just the thing to give homes sunny coastal vibes all year round

If your summer has been filled with family trips to the beach and enjoying strolls along the sand, you’ll no doubt be sad to see the summer fade.

Fear not, Sanderson Home has launched a new Port Isaac collection for homes to hold on to the feeling of summer, long after the sun has set on summer 2018. The collection of coastal-inspired fabrics and wallpapers wonderfully capture the essence of the British coastline, from sail boat motifs to subtle pebble patterns – this new collection has it all.

‘The Sanderson studio was inspired by beaches and seaside destinations from all around England,’ explains Rebecca Craig, Sanderson’s head of design, ‘creating a captivating collection which has a relaxed and sophisticated feel’.

The new collection of 11 charming fabrics and 10 wallpaper designs pays homage to the English seaside in style.

Sanderson Home Port Isaac Sailor print

The tranquil seascape scene’s inspired by sailing boats at sea off the picturesque port of Port Isaac, North Cornwall. This ‘Sailor’ design is available in fabric, ideal for accent cushions, and a spectacular statement wallpaper.

Sanderson Home Port Isaac Larina print

This wallpaper design is called Larina. One of the more subtle prints, it depicts graceful seabirds soar in the summer sky. It’s available in three gentle colourways – Driftwood, Gull and Sky.

Sanderson Home Port Isaac Cobble print

With the majority of our coastline made up of pebble beaches the ‘Cobble’ design (above) is a real celebration of the great British beach. The grey pebble pattern adds a subtle touch of seaside vibes to walls.

Sanderson Home Port Isaac Shore Birds print

The notorious cheeky chip-stealing seagull has been captured beautifully in the new collection. The above ‘Shore Birds’ designs features a series of friendly seagulls perched on the sand. Set on a striking blue background this fabric is perfect for creating a coastal view at the window.

Pretty on a blush pink background this design is ideal for achieving a more sophisticated seaside look.

Sanderson Home Port Isaac Beach Hut print

When it comes to coastal interiors the ultimate style icon has to be the beach hut. It’s only right the new collection offers a classic design in traditional blue, red and white.

Sanderson Home Port Isaac Cromer print

This fun lobster fabric was inspired by the annual Crab and Lobster Festival in Cromer, Norfolk. The warm Rust colourway adds a subtle autumnal feel.

