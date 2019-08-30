Blinds are a timeless window dressing that never goes out of style, but it can often be tricky finding a variety that fits to your particular window dimensions.

And now clothing and home retailer Next has stepped into the mix to offer up a solution to this dilemma, debuting their new made-to-measure blind service.

A post detailing the service on Next’s official Instagram account has clocked up more than 2,000 likes, attracting a number of positive comments from interiors fans from around the globe.

One wrote: ‘love these blinds!!’

While another queried: ‘Will this be available in Ireland.’

A third revealed that they had already tried and tested this pretty fabric choice in their home, writing: ‘I had my 3 price covered in that mixed with a plain too. It’s beautiful.’

Available online Next’s made-to-measure blind service is offered on a collection of over 900 blinds with a variety of different colourways and new season-inspired prints. New brands on offer include Orla Kiely and Miss Print.

Free fabric swatches are also available to shoppers to help them try their fabric choice in their interiors scheme before they buy.

And in more good news, prices start from just £20 and the service is also available on Next curtains, with 490 curtain fabrics available online.

Here are some of the blind styles that feature in range.

Next Made To Measure Teal Marlow Check Roman Blind

This tartan-style pattern will look perfectly in keeping with country and contemporary homes alike.

Buy online now: Made To Measure Teal Marlow Check Roman Blind, from £70, Next

Next Silhouette Leaf Made To Measure Roller Blind

With autumn approaching, we can’t think of a more seasonally appropriate blind pattern. But it’s subtle colour palette will also mean that it will work in any room within your home, year round.

Buy online now: Silhouette Leaf Made To Measure Roller Blind, from £57, Next