We’re with the retailer on the cushion appreciation front. And these new season Next cushions are proving just how popular this home accessory really is.

Giving your living room or bedroom a new season look can be as easy as changing the cushions. This simple yet effective task means you can adopt the latest trends for your home, without blowing the budget.

More cost-effective ways to make an impact: How to renovate on a budget – 18 ideas that will transform your home

New cushions can add a splash of fresh colour without having to lift a paintbrush, or add decorative print without hanging wallpaper.

So the answer is you can NEVER have too many cushions.

New season Next cushions

When the high street hero shared this cushion snap with fans on their Instagram asking ‘ How many cushions is too many cushions?’ – the people spoke…

‘I have 4 that match my sofa then 3 I bought myself that i just like plus 3 were gifts.’

‘You can never have too many cushions in my option and I love that rug x’. FYI we totally agree with this sentiment.

While the question was about cushions in general, clearly these new designs caught the attention of many. One saying, ‘I bloomin’ love these cushions. The colours are right up my street!! X 💕’.

Another, ‘These cushions! 😍😍’.

With one tagging a friend to share the joy, saying, ‘Omg look at all of THESE 😍’.

Never underestimate the difference a new cushion can make – it can be all your room needs for a seasonal refresh.

Here’s our edit of the new season Next cushions we’re plumping for…

All from a collection called ‘Mountain’ Next told us the cushions are ‘inspired by global patterns based on traditional prints, such as Kilim and Ikat. 3D textured pattern is key, with materials such as macramé, bunches of tassels, rope tassel, layered tassel, maximum scale embroidery and mixed woven metallics.’

1. Global pattern

Global-inspired pattern is still playing a key role for homeware in autumn/winter 19. We can’t get enough of artistic Ikat and woodblock print patterns. This oblong Ogee cushion demonstrates both beautifully, plus it has on-trend tassels – what’s not to love?

Buy now: Ogee Pattern Mix Cushion, £14, Next

2. Metallic pom-pom

Metallic and tactile, this design is ticking so many style boxes for next season. When we say metallic, it’s more of a soft sheen – a glow if you will, just enough to make it standout without overpowering. The Sprawled woolly tufts add an element of design interest beyond just the metallic backdrop.

3. Textured colourblock

This is my personal favourite. It instantly makes you want to get your hands intertwined with the fluffy woolly finish. In the style of the popular Berber rug, this tactile-tastic cushion is just the thing to perk up any sofa in an instant. What’s more the colour fusion makes it ideal for a number of different decors.

4. Pretty pink Pom-pom

Video Of The Week

Believe us when we say pom-poms are not going anywhere for a while. They are adorning all manner of homewares for the next few seasons ahead. This delightful design offers an artisan feel with wool stitching and tufted pom-poms – all in a soothing colour combination of cream, pink and grey.

5. Geo Floral

Monochrome magic. This stylised floral cushion has a beautifully retro feel to it. The flower heads almost geometric, looking like paper windmills. Again texture plays a role, with the centre being a small appliqué patch.

Buy now: Geo Floral Cushion, £14, Next

Which of the new season Next cushions gets your vote?