Those fabulous retro prints are still available in the form of bedding, kitchenware and more

Yesterday, the Queen of Prints Orla Kiely announced the sad news that she has ceased trading. It’s devastating for fans of iconic prints such as Linear Stem and Summer Flower, but it’s not the end entirely. That’s because a small selection of homeware will continue to be sold, so you can still get the 1970s retro look that Orla is so famous for.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite buys, available online right now.

The blinds

How can you be sad when you have these sunny Dandelion Yellow blinds to cheer you up? They look great with grey or navy kitchen units and come made to measure for your window. You can choose from light-filtering, blackout or thermal lining, too.

Buy now: Linear Stem Dandelion Roman Blind by Orla Kiely, from £32.95, Blinds2Go

The bedding

If you love animals and you love Orla then you’re going to adore this box-ticking Sausage Dog print bedlinen. The dogs chase each other around a 200-thread-count cotton duvet that feels soft and has a good amount of weight to it, so you’ll feel nicely cocooned at night.

Buy now: Dog Show double duvet cover by Orla Kiely, £75, Ashley Wilde at Amara

The home fragrance set

One thing we loved about Orla’s store in Covent Garden was its heady scent. So what more fitting way to mourn its loss than by recreating those fragrances in your own home with this set. Decorated in a bold Square Flower print, the mini diffusers contain Orla’s favourites – fig tree, lavender and geranium.

Buy now: Orla Kiely Midnight Flower Diffuser Gift Set, £28, John Lewis

The hanging planters

Ms Kiely was way ahead of the houseplant trend when she introduced her hanging planters – now de rigour in any bathroom or kitchen. Made from lightweight enamel, there’s no danger of them taking down half the ceiling and their verdant green tones will tone beautifully with your succulents and spider plants.

Buy now: Orla Kiely Small Hanging Planter in Linear Stem Apple Print, £15, Cuckooland

Here’s hoping this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of Orla’s fabulous designs.