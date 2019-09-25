Move over daytime trips to the mall (and sleep!) – apparently it’s night-time when we like to go on our mad shopping sprees. The rise and rise of the secret post-midnight purchaser has been spotted by the experts at John Lewis, who’ve noticed an upward trend in our credit cards becoming night owls.

In fact, according to the store’s research, one in 15 online purchases (that’s 6.6 per cent) are now made between the hours of midnight and 6am. Meaning nighttime online shopping has risen by almost a quarter in the last year.

So what bargains are we bagging in the wee hours of the morning? The stats, according to data from the John Lewis Partnership Card, show that we’re spending most money on holidays, with travel agencies, hotels and airlines topping the list, and with an average night spend on flights and holiday accommodation of £529.

However, us interiors fans are also getting our fix on homeware…

Separate research showed that a host of us are shopping for sofa beds and headphones in the middle of the night (snoring partners will do that to you).

But the top most-searched item at night? Duvet covers. These are followed up by televisions, laptops, mobile phones, and fridge freezers.

Mike Jackson, Partner and Director of Financial Services at John Lewis & Partners, said: ‘Our research suggests shopping is now a 24-hour activity. More customers are shopping on their smartphones and tablet computers and it would appear many are using this technology to shop from the comfort of their own beds.’

And why ever not?

The 10 most popular night-time shopping searches on John Lewis are:

1. Duvet covers

2. Televisions

3. Laptops

4. Mobile phones

5. Fridge freezers

6. Headphones

7. Sofas/Sofa beds

8. Wallpaper

9. Beds

10. Cameras

Are you a night-time shopper? If so, what are you searching when you should be snoozing? We’re prone to a little candle-coveting ourselves…