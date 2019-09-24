Set the table in style this season with the new blush pink B&M dinner set. With the 12-piece tableware set costing only £16, it’s no wonder shoppers are snapping it up quick.

The pastel set is just the thing to add a pretty touch to dining. It’s the perfect shade to see you through the seasons.

More in stores to look for: Don’t miss the new £8 B&M lamp causing great excitement amongst shoppers

B&M says to shoppers, ‘Update your kitchen style with this STUNNING matte effect blush dinner set🍽️💕! Only £16’

Beautifully paired here with rose gold cutlery the fashionable new set caught the attention of shoppers. The ceramic set comprises of dinner plates, side plates and bowls to see you through every mealtime.

Shared only a day ago on the brands Instagram page, the pretty pink tableware has generated 3,634 likes and 119 comments, and counting. It’s safe to say it’s going to be a sell-out.

Fans of the page have been in agreement, sharing their appreciation for the pink set.

Comments such as, ‘Soooooo pretty’ and ‘beautiful 😍💞’ the most common.

‘💕💕 love these … 💗’ exclaims another.

One wishfully tagging a friend with the question, ‘Christmas present ? 🙏’.

Hilariously one tags a partner saying, ‘pre-warning, everything will be pink so I need these 🙄’.

The set is only available in selected stores nationwide. B&M don’t currently have a transactional website, so products are only available in stores.

The code for shoppers keen to locate it in their nearest stores is SC: 350728.

At that price and in such a beautiful shade of pink this set will not hang around on the shelves for long!

One savvy shopper even makes the association that a similar discount store might have a similar set, should they sell out?!

Saying, ‘They also have the exact same in Poundland guys😌’.