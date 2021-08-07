Need some alone time? This unique Surrey property could be your escape

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Need some alone time? This unique property could be your escape! If you’ve been fantasising about having some peace and quiet away from the kids, pets and drop-in guests, then this one-bedroom lodge house is ideal.

It’s the next step up from a room retreat or ‘she shed‘, but if money’s no object you could invest in The Dairy and make it your mini-retreat.

The perfect place to relax and unwind, the pretty Grade II house is located in a semi-rural setting in Cobham, Surrey, and was once part of a Victorian country house. Designed by Charles Buxton, and assisted by Fredrick Barnes, in around 1860, The Dairy sits on a private plot of approximately 0.2 acres – so you’ll be wonderfully secluded.

Can you think of a better escape when you need some ‘me’ time?

The Dairy exterior

For a one-bedroom property, this place has plenty of character and its bijou facade certainly isn’t lacking in style. The front door sits central to the lodge, with the octagonal-shaped part of the house to the right housing the bedroom.

Imagine pulling up here after a busy week, knowing you can enjoy a weekend of country walks and serene scenery.

Living-dining area

We told you it was bijou, but until you look inside it’s hard to grasp just how sweet this place really is. The main living space is packed with small living room ideas.

It features a living and dining area at one end and the kitchen at the other. Double doors lead out to the garden and it’s a beautifully bright spot.

We love the arch-shaped windows and vaulted ceiling, which makes this room feel quite open and airy despite its compact footprint.

Kitchen-diner

At the other end of the same room is the kitchen, which even features a small peninsular. Spot the old cast-iron radiator to the left of the shot, along with the arch doorway and built-in shelving. This space is perfectly dreamy!

Bedroom

Just wow! The stunning, triple-aspect, octagonal bedroom has a mezzanine level which can be reached via a drop-down ladder. What would you use it for – bedroom storage ideas? Another bed?

We keep saying it, but those arched windows are stunning, especially with their matching shutters.

Garden

Outside, you’ll find a beautifully private garden, with a large lawn, attractive beds and a small patio off of the living area. Can you imagine sitting out here sipping your G&T as the sun goes down?

Video Of The Week

Need to do a bit of work or fancy some painting, crafting or a silent spot to read? Then make use of the summer house, which sits next to the garage – an ideal spot if you need extra storage.

The Dairy is up for sale with Knight Frank at £595,00.

Could this be your dream retreat?