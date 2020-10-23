We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For anyone who dreams of a colour co-ordinated and unbelievably tidy home, Netflix’s The Home Edit is a must-watch. If you’ve yet to witness the rainbow system, then you’re in for a treat.

The US organising company, The Home Edit, was founded by Joanna and Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. The pair have reinvented the traditional organising system to help the family create functional spaces.

Their tidying skills have also earned them a celebrity fan base, including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Khloe Kardashian’s homes.

We’ve rounded up the best organising tips from The Home Edit to get your house in order.

Organising tips from The Home edit

1. Edit out your belongings

Every episode of The Home Edit starts with what the tidying duo call ‘The Edit’. Rather than thinking about it as simply chucking things out, the pair explain that it is about making space for the items you love. Let go of items you know longer need, use or are past their best.

2. Organise into categories

The next big stage in The Home Edit process – categories. Each item should be housed in a specific category so it is easy to find and put things away.

However, it is also an opportunity to highlight the things you love. For example if you love a statement necklace these will be a category on there own.

3. Pick storage solutions that work for you

Getting your storage solutions right is one of the most important steps in organising your space, and keeping it that way.

When choosing storage the pair always make sure it fits the category it is housing without overspill, and that you will use it. For example, if you know you won’t use things you can’t see, opt for clear storage.

4. Don’t be afraid to move shelves

When organising a pantry or wardrobe, don’t be afraid to move shelves and rails around to fit your belongings. This might mean a little DIY, but if it doubles the space in your wardrobe, we promise the effort is worth it.

5. Colour co-ordinate in a rainbow

Video Of The Week

Not only is organising by colour aesthetically pleasing, but it is also a very effective way of keeping your home in order. Once you have sorted your belongings into categories, arrange them further – by colour.

When it’s time to put something away, either a book or T-shirt, you will easily be able to see where it belongs.

Will you be giving your home The Home Edit treatment with these tips?