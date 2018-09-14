They'll have you wanting to keep cosy and cover up

As far as floors are concerned, wood has ruled for almost as long as we can remember. But is carpet creeping back into fashion? It could well be. Wood may be chic, but it’s not always the cosiest choice, particularly in a bedroom. So if you’re looking to warm up for winter, it’s worth setting your sites on these key carpet trends.

Carpet doesn’t have to mean the wall-to-wall paisley nightmare that Grandma had. Or the worryingly coloured flooring from your student rental that you suspect was left over from an office refit. It can be sumptuous, calming, indulgent and classy, as these new looks prove.

1. Deep plum and berry tones

By far the cosiest look emerging this autumn is Woodland Retreat – our take on a more indulgent country style. It’s based around a palette of berry and plum hues, set against deep greens and warm wood to evoke hedgerows or a forest glade.

‘Elegantly understated, the autumnal hue of our Tawny Port carpet adds instant warmth to a scheme,’ says Carpetright buyer Jemma Dayman. ‘A sophisticated update on the classic burgundy tone you might associate with a heritage look, it’s as at home in the lounge as it is the bedroom.’

Buy now: Albion Twist Carpet, £6.99 per sq m, Carpetright

2. Oriental influences

This look is very much in tune with the wabi-sabi style of decorating, which we’ve identified as a micro trend this autumn. Wabi-sabi is all about embracing imperfections and rustic design, which means that bold block colours and strong geometrics are out, and more natural shapes and tones are in.

Taken from Brintons’ Perpetual Textures collection, this Bedford carpet is inspired by a Japanese Zen rock garden, with undulating lines and a slightly 3D effect. ‘The discreet colour palette gives a modern twist to what is a nostalgic print,’ says Jodie Hatton, Creative Designer at Brintons.

Enquire online: Perpetual Textures Bedford carpet, from £59.99 per sq m, Brintons

3. Iconic stripes

Stripes on stairs just work, don’t they? So if you’re thinking of reintroducing carpet to your home, they’re a good place to start. But you do need to be careful in your colour choice. That’s all taken care of with Alternative Flooring’s new Margo Selby Stripe collection – wool carpets that make particularly excellent stair runners. Each of the three colour groups – Sun Yellow, Surf Blue and Frolic – have been carefully selected, hitting just the right balance between contemporary and classic.

4. Pale and pure

The Scandi look isn’t going anywhere. But if you thought you needed white-painted or pale wood floors to achieve it, here’s something to think about. ‘Neutral coloured carpet can be used to achieve the same feel,’ reveals Jenna Kane, marketing manager at Kersaint Cobb. ‘A design like Celeste has a clean, minimalistic feel that works with the simple shapes, lines and pale colours you’d associate with Nordic style.’

Enquire online: Celeste carpet in Pearl Shine, from £66 per sq m, Kersaint Cobb

5. Milkshake colours

Love red wine? We hear you. Perhaps a super-pale neutral is a bridge too far. But there is a compromise to be had. Alternative Flooring is championing shades of raspberry, vanilla and peanut – classic milkshake colours – as the new neutrals. These deeper, warmer tones are still pale, but more forgiving than white or something close to it.

This particular wool covering also features Tencel, giving it a super-soft feel underfoot.

Enquire online: Milkshake Raspberry carpet, £69.50 per sq m, Alternative Flooring

Any of these designs would be a fine way to stop the draught from coming up between the floorboards, don’t you think?