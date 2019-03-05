We’re saying ‘I do’ to Poundland’s gorgeous wedding range

Wedding season is almost upon us, and many newlyweds-to-be will be busy with frantic preparations for their upcoming nuptials. And one concern that is likely to be foremost in their minds is cost. Yep tying the knot with the one you love doesn’t come cheap, with figures from wedding planning website Hitched revealing that the average wedding in the UK tots up to a staggering £27,161.

Flower power: Experts are predicting that THESE will be the hottest flower trends in 2019

Luckily variety retailer Poundland has come to the rescue with a stunning new collection of wedding accessories, all of which come in at the bargain price of… £1. Let’s take a look at some highlights from the range.

Poundland White Floral Posy

Faux flowers are all the rage, and it’s always reassuring to know that these delicate-looking white blooms won’t wilt as the wedding celebrations get underway.

In-store only: White Floral Posy, £1, Poundland

Poundland Pom Poms (Set of 3)

These poms poms will add a playful touch to your reception space decorations. You can either mix and match the three shades above or opt for a single colour for a more streamlined look.

Buy in-store now: Set of three Pom Poms, £1, Poundland

Poundland Favour Boxes

Wedding favours give guests a sweet memento of the Big Day itself. Fill your boxes with traditional sugared almonds or opt for something altogether more modern from macarons to mini cacti.

Buy in-store now: Favour Boxes, £1, Poundland

Poundland Love Table Confetti

Spread the love with this collection of Love Table Confetti. The gold colour will look striking against a crisp white tablecloth.

Buy in-store now: Love Table Confetti, Poundland, £1

Poundland Place Name Holders

Daub the names on your guestlist with a piece of chalk, and voila you have a cute-as-a-button collection of place name holders.

Buy in-store now: Place Name Holders, Poundland, £1

Poundland Wedding Wish Jar

Help the happy couple have the best possible start to married life by popping a wish for the their future together in this copper topped jar. And once they’ve reached the bottom they can always repurpose it as a storage jar.

Buy in-store now: Pom Poms, Poundland, £1

Poundland Wedding Arrow Sign

Point the way to the party with this distressed wedding sign. Just bear in mind that you may need to snap up a wooden post to pop it on, but your reception venue may be able to help you with that.

Buy in-store now: Wedding Arrow Sign, Poundland, £1

