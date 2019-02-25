Don’t miss the latest Poundland prints and accessories taking social media by storm!

With glorious sunshine outside you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s summer! Welcome those sunny vibes into your home with a little help from the new Poundland home range.

‘We understand shoppers are looking for great pieces that will give their homes a fresh, new look without breaking the bank. Simple home updates like a beautiful framed print or a quirky vase are the perfect solution.’ explains a spokesperson for Poundland.

Channeling the look of hotter climates the new range is a fusion of tropical prints and safari animals. The zebra vase is already fast becoming an Instagram hero!

‘The new SS19 collections are extremely popular on our #poundland Instagram page. Shoppers are showing off their best bargain buys, and how they’ve made them look great in their own homes!’

The totally affordable new range offers wall art, frames, storage solutions, candles and faux succulents.

‘This season there is something for every room in the home and the range offers great quality finds at a fraction of the price of other retailers. There’s a nod to some of the biggest homeware trends around for example, the Terrazzo and Botanicals trends; so customers can pick up great design ideas without the whopping price tag!’

The eclectic summer collection, all just £1, is in stores nationwide now – while stocks last.

The mix of fun prints and frames can help jazz up any room, for a mere £1!

New Poundland zebra home accessories

Take homes on safari with the new range of Zebra accessories. From photo frames to quirky vases this collection has all manner of home accessories to welcome this popular animal print into our homes.

Last year was all about the leopard, is 2019 time for the other animals to dominate!

It would appear the most popular flower of choice for this bold design is none other than the spring hero – the daffodil.

The yellow flowers compliment the monochrome vase perfectly.

One savvy shopper makes a price comparison, and what a saving that it!

the vase is seen blending in perfectly into its natural monochrome habitat in this home.

Calling all giraffe fans! The new Poundland home range boasts adorable giraffe ornaments. Let this statuesque animal stand proudly on mantelpieces and sideboards.

For just £1 each, you could give a home to a whole tower of giraffes.

The cactus is still king! This £1 vase is on the money for giving fresh flowers a trendy home to display them in style.

The new collection has a variety of faux succulents and cacti plants in mini plant pots. Plants are the ideal way to add an instant hint of any new trend.

‘We are looking to introduce new products throughout 2019 and we’ll continue to offer inspiring ideas for the home for less than the price of a cup of tea!’

The new collection is in Poundland stores nationwide now, while stocks last.