Give your home an affordable refresh for the new year with a little help from this new Primark homeware collection.

Filled with throughly realistic faux plants and botanical prints this range is perfect to refresh winter interiors. With shower curtains and bath towels it’s especially ideal to add a little cheer to bathrooms.

With prices starting from £3.50, a little can go a long way with this new collection.

Forget January blues, this month is all about green…

New season Primark homeware collection

This bathroom has been transformed into a heavenly botanical oasis – and all for not a lot of effort or expense. Simply refreshing a shower curtain with this lush leaf print design, for £6, can work wonders. Setting the scene for a new Serene space. The addition of potted plants and trees can take the look up a whole new level.

The first new look pic has been met with absolute delight! Receiving 40.3K likes and 448 comments of high praise.

The discount retailer shared the plant filled image with a caption, ‘No such thing as too many plants 🌿 Faux Plants from £3.50 #Primark #PrimarkHome #HomeDecor.’

‘These will go perfect with my farm house rustic bed room theme!! 🌱 🌱🌱🌱’.

One humorously declares ,’off to primark 🌿🌱🍃’.

One follower tagged a friend saying, ‘LOOK AT THEEEEESSSEEE 😍’.

All the following faux potted plants above are available for £20 and under. Gold stand faux plant, £20; Ceramic plant stand, £10; White ceramic pot, £5; Terracotta pot £5; Faux Fig Tree, £20; Large white ceramic pot, £10; Dip Dye pot, £6; Pink plant pot, £6; Gold plant pit, £6; Green texture plant pot, £4.50.

In the retailers own words, ‘Spruce up your bathroom with a few simple touches from @primark.home 🌿’.

‘😍🌿🎍🌿😍’, types one follower to give a clear indication of appreciation.

We love one particular shopper’s comment of, ‘it’s curtains for my bank account.’ Totally relatable, being good with the January budget is a challenge when you see such good and well-priced home accessories.

To complete the look in the bathroom, the new collection offers a selection of bath towels. The cotton bathroom essentials come in a range of suitably muted earthy tones to offer a calming feel for bathroom decors.

Blue towel £4; Grey hand towel £2.50; White face towel £1.30; Beige towel £4, all Primark Home.

The faux plant selection is the most extensive to date from Primark home. We’re big fans of the pot and basket design elements, on many of the plants of offer. The pots finish the designs perfectly, meaning you don’t have to shop around for an attractive pot – which in fairness would coast as much as the plants themselves.

The new collection will be filtering into stores over the first few weeks of January.