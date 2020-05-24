We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy a satisfying weekend upcycling project? How about adding an on-trend geometric print or trellis pattern to a lacklustre piece of furniture? Whether painting a desk, dressing table or sideboard – this simple paint idea can help to instantly add a stylish touch.

All you need is masking tape, furniture paint and the know how.

Weekend project: Painting a desk

Take inspiration from Erin Spain a home decor & DIY blogger and YouTube pro. She makes and updates simple Scandi-style wooden furniture pieces for her home.

The above is her floating desk, which she masterfully adds a trellis design to, using masking tape and furniture paint. So simple yet so effective to add the wow factor to any piece of wooden furniture.

Where to begin?! The experts at FrogTape share the top tip s to get the perfect finish. First up prep the item of furniture by thoroughly cleaning the surface first.

Once dry, if needed, use a paint stripper to remove any old finishes/paint and reveal the original wood grain. Ensuring the surface is good as new, ready for painting.

Plan out your design with precision. The experts say ‘the best way to do this is to photograph, print and draw over the top to ensure the design will definitely fit.’ It doesn’t get much more precise than that.

When you’re ready create your design using FrogTape Delicate Surface Painter’s Masking Tape. ‘Make sure to rub the tape down well to get a good seal – it goes more opaque as you do.’

Top tip,’Tape can be cut carefully into thinner stripes to make narrower stripes using a cutting mat, safety ruler and craft knife.’

Paint in your chosen pattern using a flat, soft synthetic artist’s brush. It’s recommended to add two coats to get the best coverage.

Another top tip from the experts, ‘Use a fine synthetic sanding pad between coats to smooth if necessary. Wipe the dust away with a tack cloth before putting the next coat of paint on.’

When it comes to removing the tape do so slowly and steadily, pulling back on itself. This is to ensure you don’t affective the clean straight lines.

‘Seal the whole piece with two coats of a clear water-based topcoat.’

And there you go, in no time your dressing table-cum-desk is a work of art!

A weekend project?