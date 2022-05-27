We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ever wondered which garden plants the Queen will never be without? To help us give our own garden ideas a hint of regal elegance, garden screen company Screen With Envy studied Her Majesty’s six private gardens.

It revealed the Queen’s non-negotiable plants and, naturally, they’re total classics. So, just what makes a royal garden royal?

The Queen’s non-negotiable garden plants

In 100% of the Queen’s gardens, you will find these beautiful, traditional blooms.

Clematis

Daffodils

Pink and red roses

‘The Queen’s non-negotiable plants for her gardens are a beautiful selection, all with joyous colours and the good news is they’re also easy to grow,’ says gardener and TV presenter Daisy Payne. ‘You’ll find them in many of our gardens, mine too, in fact!’

Clematis, pictured below, is aptly known as the ‘Queen of Climbers’. It has long flowering vines perfect for trellises.

There are lots of varieties and it’s also a great plant to grow if you want to disguise less aesthetically pleasing parts of the garden, such as garden storage ideas. At Windsor Castle, there’s even a purple clematis variety named after Prince Philip.

If you’d like to grow this plant that’s got the royal seal of approval, Daisy Payne says a clematis just needs a wall, trellis, or obelisk to wind its way around.

There are also beds of 3,500 rose bushes at Windsor Castle, planted in a geometric pattern. Roses are a staple of every great British garden, says Daisy. ‘A sturdy plant, they love sunny spots in the garden and well-drained soil.



Image credit: Alamy

‘There’s a rose for every garden – climbers, shrub roses, and patio varieties do well in pots. They need taking care of with plenty of mulch and organic matter,’ Daisy advises.

Video Of The Week

‘If you don’t have any daffodils in your garden, wait until summer has passed and then start to think about putting them into the ground,’ she says. ‘They also work very well in pots.’

If you already have some lovely roses, daffodils, and clematis in your outdoor space, wisteria and rhododendron also make an appearance in most (83%) of the Queen’s gardens. Happy planting!