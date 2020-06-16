We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Complete with a charming shaker-style kitchen Rachel Khoo’s London home is simply stunning. The celebrity chef, writer and broadcaster’s two bed flat is on the market, after she relocates to a stylish new home in Sweden.

The contemporary two-bed apartment was designed and renovated by Rachel, to make it the charming home it is today.

The standout space of the whole property has to be the open-plan Parisian-inspired kitchen, dining and living room. From which the renowned chef has filmed and developed recipes for her most recent cookbooks.

‘As a chef the kitchen is the most important room for me, and this kitchen is truly the heart of the home’ explains Rachel.

‘For the design of this home I wanted to focus on functionality and beauty, a home designed for urban living’ Rachel explains.

‘The centrepiece of the home is undoubtedly the kitchen, which has real soul – it is a wonderful space to cook in. Here I have hosted everything from cookery workshops, to brunches for food writers, to dinners for my friends.’

The famous kitchen

It’s easy to see why she loved this room so much. The striking kitchen is designed by deVOL, with Shaker-style cabinets in an invigorating pea-green hue. With matching tiling from Milagros, a Columbian tiling shop on Columbia Road.

The worktops are reclaimed Iroko school science-lab counter tops, which Rachel sourced from Retrouvious.

In the same open-plan area resides a comfy sofa for lounging and a dining table for entertaining.

In addition to its generous open-plan kitchen and dining space this impressive property offers two decent sized bedrooms, a compact boutique-style bathroom and a courtyard.

Courtyard

The patio offers a characterful extension of the kitchen, with a wall of kitchen cupboards outside.

This continuation of the shaker-style kitchen welcomes outdoor kitchen vibes – a must for any budding chef who loves entertaining.

Rachel often filmed her much-loved podcasts and TV shows from her inspiring shaker kitchen. An impressive kitchen for her to resume her cooking commitments would have been high on her proprieties when house hunting over in Sweden.

Bathroom

The property’s bathroom is inspired by boutique hotels, with a roll-top bathtub and a Moroccan-style plaster on the walls.

This impressive property is on the market with agents Dexters.

We can’t wait to see more of her new home on future shows.