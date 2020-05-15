We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all have a couple of the iconic IKEA FRAKTA bag stowed away at home. Whether you’re moving house or using them to store toys, the hardy blue bags are a multi-tasking wonder.

But the iconic FRAKTA bag has been given a colourful upgrade, for a very important reason. IKEA has switched out the traditional blue in favour of a rainbow makeover, to raise money for LGBT+ charities across the UK and Ireland.

Special edition IKEA FRAKTA bag

The launch of the new IKEA STORSTOMMA bag will coincide with the celebration of IDAHOBIT and LGBT+ Pride month in June. IDAHOBIT stands for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, and takes place this Sunday.

The bags are available to buy online from this weekend. Each bag costs just £1.50, and all the profits will be given to local LGBT+ initiatives and charities. IKEA stores across the UK and Ireland will choose local charities to ensure the funds are directed back into their local LGBT+ community.

Buy now: STORSTOMMA bag, £1.50, IKEA

‘At IKEA, our culture is centred on the value of togetherness,’ says Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability office at IKEA UK and Ireland. ‘We believe equality is a human right and that everyone deserves a home where they can be themselves.’

‘We know that lockdown will disproportionately affect the LGBT+ community. With many isolated from their support networks, and with Pride celebrations postponed, it has never been more important to show our support. We’re encouraging everyone to provide a safe and welcoming space for members of the LGBT+ community and be someone’s home.

‘We will donate one hundred per cent of profits from the STORSTOMMA bag to the important work being carried out by local LGBT+ initiatives. Chosen by IKEA stores across the UK and Ireland.’

Will you be showing your support by ordering the STORSTOMMA bag?