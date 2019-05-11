This 2-bed, 1-bath, 1-reception room home is situated in a tranquil position in the gardens between Ramsden Road and Balham Grove and is within easy reach of Balham underground (Northern line) and National Rail station and the shops, restaurants and cafes of Balham High Road.

More stunning homes to explore: Take a tour of this semi-detached family home in South-West London featuring the most impressive interiors

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Let’s step inside and find out what it has to offer.

Exterior

Access to this impressive property is via a private path, running alongside a grand house and leads into a charming courtyard garden. Floor-to-ceiling crittall windows tie together the indoor and outdoor spaces and allow lots of natural light to flood through.

Living Room

The ground floor is taken up by a large open plan living area/kitchen area which features underfloor heating throughout. A large aztec-style rug helps to demarcate the living space from the dining area, while a statement Newton sideboard, striking tripod floor lamp and sun-style wall mirror add interiors interest.

Kitchen

Every inch of space in this galley kitchen has been used to good effect. The matt navy kitchen cupboards contrast against the arabesque splash-back tiles, and we’re fans of the chrome and copper mix cupboard door handles and sleek granite worktop too.

Bedroom

Vaulted ceilings add height and a feeling of space to this stylish bedroom. Vintage-effect window shutters and more modern features including wall mounted up-lights and on-trend feature wall straddle the line between old and new.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

A hint of exposed brick, breaks up the clean lines in this almost all-white bathroom suite. The curved sink and unusual veined splash back are also deft design details.

Garden

A selection of potted plants, a wooden garden bench and large resin horse head make the most of this small, but perfectly formed, outdoor space.

Ramsden Road is listed with Hamptons International for an asking price of £945,000.

What’s your favourite space in this South London home?