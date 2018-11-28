Shopping from the sofa has never been more appealing

The iconic TV shopping destination is celebrating 25 years! And with an acronym that stands for Quality, Value and Convenience it’s no wonder millions of buyers turn to it each year – have done for so long.

But if you’ve yet to switch on and start your shopping spree, here are a few reasons you could soon fall in love with this retailer.

1. They celebrate Christmas a full five months ahead of December 25th

If you’re the kind of person that gets Will Ferrell in Elf excited about the festive season you’ll be pleased to learn that the channel has dedicated ‘Christmas in July’ day selling everything from gifts to decorations. In 2017 a whopping 27,145 Christmas items were sold on this day alone!

2. Forget midnight snacks, they’ve got midnight sales

Put down your tub of Ben & Jerry’s and feast on the fact that QVC UK drops one Special Value item each day at midnight. You can even sign up to get an email alert to your inbox.

3. You get to virtually ‘try’ before you buy

The beauty of QVC UK’s product demonstrations is that experts get hands on with a range of items and talk you through all their key features.

4. Shopping with celebs

Celebs including actress and presenter Amanda Holden and renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen both sell must-have homeware ranges through QVC. That cosy and colourful throw has our name written all over it!

5. You’ll never have to worry about falling low on your fave products

Keep your eyes peeled for the Auto Delivery option, when ordering online or by phone. This enables shoppers to get repeat deliveries of selected items at regular intervals for a set period. And the best part is if you’ve snapped up something at a special price, you get it for the same value on each delivery.

6. You’ll fall hard for their quirky home accessories

Pom-pom wreaths are just one of the unique craft/home accessories new this year. The Christmas accessories had lines ringing off the hook last year.

7. You can catch up on all the latest videos

Some have called QVC UK the original ‘video channel’. You can catch up on all the latest shopping episodes anytime you like, on the website and the dedicated YouTube channel.

8. They sell brownies!

Yes you read that right! Gower Cottage Brownies are handmade in Wales. Their selection box of 12 would probably last us no longer than five minutes. Someone put the kettle on already.

9. You can buy homeware and more from as little as £12 without paying P & P

No post and packaging is available on selected products. Leaving even more money in the pot for our home improvements.

10. You can snap up your Habitat wares

The iconic homeware brand launched online with QVC in October, and we’ve already added this gorgeous rug to our mental shopping list.

Will you become a fan?