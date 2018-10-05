Is Amanda Holden’s new BundleBerry collection for QVC her best yet?

This week QVC UK launches a fourth collection of BundleBerry by Amanda Holden – and we think it might just be her best to date

The previous collections of BundleBerry by Amanda Holden have been instant sell-outs. The range is the fastest selling furniture brand – exclusive to QVC UK.

This fourth installment, including chunky knits and trendy trunks, is sure to be another sell-out range.

New BundleBerry by Amanda Holden

Chunky knits and throws

In a striking mustard and grey combination this geometric set is effortlessly stylish. ‘I’m obsessed with yellow and grey together,’ says Amanda. ‘This beautifully crafted soft blanket and cushion can make all the difference on an armchair or a bed’.

Buy now: Geometric Knitted Cushion, £25, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden

Buy now: Geometric Knitted Throw, £25, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden

Chunky knits are the hero texture for homes this winter. These new large stitch accessories are so on-trend! Plus the timeless grey will compliment any colour scheme.

Buy now: Mega Link Cushion, £25, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden at QVC

Buy now: Mega Link Throw, £60, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden at QVC

BundleBerry trunks

A key must-have from Amanda’s previous collection were the BundleBerry storage trunks. Cool, practical and totally affordable – what’s not to love?

The trunks are back and better than ever. In deliciously new autumnal shades – we love this pumpkin orange.

Buy now : Set of 2 Nesting Metal Storage Trunks in Orange, £60.50, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden

BundleBerry basket

Storage baskets just got super stylish. The simple colour thread woven into the rattan weave acts like a subtle chevron print.

Available in classic Black or white designs, these baskets are ideal to store everything from magazines to loo rolls in style.

Buy now: Set of 2 Hand-woven Storage Baskets, £30, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden at QVC

BundleBerry rattan accessories

With the trend for Global Nomad being a key look for this season, these rattan accessories are great buys.

From mirrors to sides tables and lanterns, this new BundleBerry collection has plenty of artisan rattan and bamboo accessories.

Buy now: Small Rattan Mirror, £35, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden at QVC

See more from the Global Nomad trend here: Home decor trends for Autumn/Winter 2018 – key looks for interiors

Buy now: Bamboo Tabletop Lantern, £24, BundleBerry by Amanda Holden at QVC

The online shopping station revealed Amanda’s last collection sold over 30,000 items in one day.

Which do you think will be the biggest seller from this new range?