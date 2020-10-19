We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roberts Radio the iconic British audio brand has launched its first Roberts Radio bluetooth speaker – the Roberts Beacon. If you are a retro fan or vintage maven, this is the new gadget to add to you home.

The Roberts Beacon has blended the brands famous retro-inspired good with the latest wireless speaker technology. Two stylish models have been launched the Roberts Beacon 320 which offers 12 hours of portable playtime. While the Beacon 330 boats up to 15 hours of playtime on the go and can be linked together to create a stereo system.

Roberts Radio bluetooth speaker

Both speakers offer a rich, powerful and clear sound, with multi-directional dual bass radiators. So you don’t have to worry about these speakers being all looks and no substance.

However, the stylish looks are part of the perk with these speakers. If you ever owned one of the original leather-bound Roberts Radios you’ll know the brand doesn’t skimp on material quality.

The Roberts Beacons have been created using a specially selected UK-milled speaker cloth made in Yorkshire. The cloth has been created for optimal acoustic transparency to enable the fullest audio experience possible.

Buy now: The Beacon 320, £149, John Lewis

You can choose from nine shades in the Beacon range. All the classic Roberts colours are available, along with a few new hues so your speaker will match your home seamlessly. The Beacon 320 comes in an additional Charcoal Grey, Sunburst Yellow, Teal Blue, Midnight Blue and Dusky Pink. If you opt for the Beacon 330 you will also be able to choose from Pastel Cream, Duck Egg, Carbon Black or Berry Red.

‘The Roberts Beacon is designed for homes with character, and for individuals with a unique sense of style, who want to express themselves through design and sounds that excite the senses,’ explains Mark Stephenson, Product Manager at Roberts.

Buy now: The Roberts Beacon 330, £199, John Lewis

Video Of The Week

‘The Robert Beacon represents the evolution of our nearly 90-year heritage in British design and creating the highest quality audio experiences.’

You can pick up the new Beacon speaker at John Lewis and RobertsRadio.com this month. The full range will be launching at Robers and Amazon on the 2nd November, just in time for Christmas shopping.

Will you be treating you or someone you love to this stylish piece of tech?