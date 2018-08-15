The former home of the celebrated rocker is on the rental market

Once Ronnie Wood’s house, this fairy-tale home gives renters complete house satisfaction! The Rolling Stones rocker was once a resident at impressive Ruxley Tower in Claygate, Surrey.

He lived in the house with his then girlfriend Ekaterina Ivanova, before meeting his third wife Sally Humphreys and moving to pastures new.

The famous Ruxley Tower

The five-bedroom property features an iconic nine storey tower, boating 360-degree panoramic views of the surrounding Surrey countryside. The quirky house comprises two impressive roof terraces, on the seventh and eight floors.

Fancy renting this house? It’s not cheap. Living like a rockstar will set you back £6,500 a month, through Zoopla

The tower structure creates characterful octagonal rooms, with high vaulted ceilings. The present owner revamped the property after the musician moved out. Tastefully decorated throughout, as rental homes go it’s a dream.

The kitchen features sleek streamlined units and a modern island, creating an alternative breakfast bar. The space leads directly out onto a small private garden, perfect for simple outdoor dining.

The bedroom is dreamy. The mirrored paneling helps to flood the room with light. With walls and bedding in crisp white, the room is already beautifully bright.

The bedroom features a freestanding roll-top bath, setting off some boutique hotel vibes.

This generous roof terrace sits on the seventh floor. The floor also accommodates a second kitchen, which is handy for when entertaining, as it saves scaling seven flights of stairs with food and drink. We imagine this proved invaluable for Ronnie when throwing rockstar parties with famous buddies like Johnny Depp and Rod Stewart.

The nine-story tower does house a five-person lift, to make getting around the house a little easier.

This spiral staircase demonstrates how vast the house is in scale. With that many steps, let’s hope the new residents own a Fitbit.

Living the rock n’ roll lifestyle’s not cheap, but it’s certainly glam.