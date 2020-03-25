We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a quick way to give your home an on-trend lift without hitting the shops? Give this DIY stone-effect from Rust-Oleum ago.

Stone effect home accents are an interior trend that shows no sign of dying down. Whether it is an industrial black granite or bleached stone, the natural material has stolen our hearts and taken over our Instagram feed.

However, you don’t need to replace your existing home accessories to get the stone-effect look. Rust-Oleum has refreshed it’s stone range spray paints so you can give old furniture, frames or vases an on-trend makeover.

One of our favourite ways of using the new spray paint is to give an old vase a lift by spraying half of it.

Follow these simple steps to make a DIY stone-effect vase.

How to make a DIY stone-effect vase

1. Place your vase in a well-ventilated space, on top of some old newspaper or a large dust-sheet.

2. Wipe the area you want to spray down and clean with a damp sponge or cloth. Allow this to dry before moving onto the next step.

3. Mask off any area you don’t want to spray with the stone spray paint.

4. Take your chosen can of Rust-Oleum spray paint, the one used in the pictures is Rust-Oleum Bleached stone and shake thoroughly. Hold the can 30 cm from the vase and spray in short bursts. For the best results, keep the cane the same distance from the surface when spraying.

5. Build up to full coverage with a couple of coats. Apply several light coats a few minutes apart.

6. Finally, leave it to dry in a well-ventilated place for at least 24 hours.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Stone Spray Paint, £6, Amazon

If you only have old glasses vases lying around rather than ceramic ones, don’t worry the spray paint will work on them too. Just remember not to try and get full coverage in one coat.

The Rust-Oleum stone spray paints are currently available to buy on Amazon for £6.

However, be warned, stone effect home accessories are addictive!