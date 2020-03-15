Four DIY IKEA table decorations you can create on a shoestring

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Springtime often kickstarts a whole host of celebrations, from Easter lunches, to weddings, garden parties and BBQs. So make sure your party planning skills are on point, and get crafty with some DIY table decorations.

Not only will home-made decs give your table a unique and personal touch, it will also help with the bank balance, as ready-made and bought decorations can all add up to becoming quite pricey.

But these stylish and affordable ideas from IKEA, will ensure that not only are you the hostess with the mostest, but your table setting will have the wow factor to impress guests and make them feel like you’ve gone above and beyond to ensure they have the best celebration.

1. Use ELLY tea towels as napkins

Buy now: ELLY tea towels, £2.50 for a set of four, IKEA

You don’t have to be a seasoned crafter to put this clever idea into practice. As Rosheen Forbes, Commerical Activities and Events Leader at IKEA UK & Ireland explains. ‘Decorations are a great way to start out DIY-ing, as they’re generally simple and quick to do.’

‘For example, rather than buying single-use napkins, use tea towels as a sustainable alternative. The soft blue and white ELLY tea towels are perfect for creating a boho vibe, as well as being a lovely gift for guests to take with them.’

You can even use inexpensive curtain rings as napkin rings to complete the look.

2. Make a terrarium centrepiece from a BORRBY lantern

Buy now: BORRBY lantern, £7, IKEA

Make a statement centre piece for your table by creating your own terrarium using a BORRBY lantern. Start by filling the lantern with a layer of rocks and pebbles, then add the soil, before planting up a couple of real or faux plants, for a unique but on-trend decoration.

Or, pop a trio of tealights inside the empty lantern and dot them around your space to create a beautiful and relaxed atmosphere.

3. Dip CYLINDER glass vases in paint

Buy now: CYLINDER vase, £10 for a set of three, IKEA

These glass vases are perfect for display fresh, leggy blooms and arranged in a trio, will add real impact to your table. But dip the top of them into coloured paint, and they’ll take on a whole new, colourful appearance, that can be matched to your scheme. For a neat band of colour, dip them about one inch of the way into the paint, and leave to dry upside down.

Or for a more organic look, water the paint down slightly first, then dip and turn them the right way round, so the paint drips naturally down the vase as it dries.

4. Turn a KARMSUND mirror into a chalkboard sign

Buy now: KARMSUND table mirror, £10, IKEA

Video Of The Week

Another quick and easy idea that Rosheen suggests is to ‘create a stylish chalkboard sign for guests that can be put on tables or on the buffet table. Simply use black chalkboard paint to cover a KARMSUND table mirror and let it dry. Once complete, you’ll be left with something you can use many times over for engagement parties, weddings and baby showers.’

With so many cost-saving ideas for creating beautiful table decorations, which one will you try first?