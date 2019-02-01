Ryan Giggs’ house is for sale – and it’s EXACTLY what you’d expect of a footballer’s home

How would you score his decor?

He built this fancy five-bed home from scratch more than a decade ago, but now the Manchester United legend has decided to move on. Yes, Ryan Giggs’ house is for sale – and it could be yours if you’re willing to fork out the £3.5million transfer fee.

The detached mansion is the perfect base for any Manchester United fan. Not only has it been home to arguably the team’s greater ever player, but it’s also just a 15 minute drive from Old Trafford. And if you like your privacy, you’re in luck, as it sits on a gated plot, surrounded by woodland. It’s also next door to a golf course, if you’re more interested in tee times than kick off.

Let’s have a proper look around…

Exterior

You get a whole lot of property for your £3.5million. Aside from the five bedrooms, there’s a swimming pool, gym, cinema and all the entertaining space you’ll ever need. Talk about living the dream!

Hallway

Ryan was known for his workmanlike attitude on the pitch but this showbiz hall is anything but! Statement lighting brings the bling.

Sitting room

If we didn’t know any better we’d say that Ryan had styled this room based on Man United’s red and white strip. And are those grey cushions a reference to the infamous 1996 away kit that caused the team to lose against Southampton? Probably not!

Open-plan entertaining area

It’s club night every night in the Giggs household! The Wales manager has made sure there’s plenty of room for old pals like Phil and Gary Neville and Gemma Atkinson to chill out with a cocktail. We’re not sure if Ryan is a Prince fan, but he’s certainly let purple reign supreme here…

It’s a strong – and very glamorous – look.

Kitchen

It looks like Ryan takes his cooking pretty seriously, if this glossy kitchen is anything to go by. It’s kitted out with state-of-the-art Miele ovens and not one but two coffee makers. Does the cake stand suggest that Ryan might also be a keen baker? That’s one episode of Bake Off we’d pay to see!

Bedrooms

A woman’s touch is evident in this bedroom – perhaps that of Ryan’s ex, PR girl Kate Greville. We’re loving the Vogue artwork on the far wall but we’re not so sure about that Justin Bieber cut-out. Is Ryan really a Belieber?!

This more masculine look seems a lot more Ryan to us. Like all of the bedrooms, it’s both en suite and has a separate walk-in wardrobe. There’s also a rather lovely Louis Vuitton trunk in the window.

Bathroom

It’s not quite as big as the baths in the Old Trafford changing rooms, but this egg-shaped tub is spacious enough. It’s made from a stone composite that’s great for retaining heat, so it’s ideal for a good long soak.

Swimming pool

Ryan’s two children must love splashing around in the 10m pool, with a whirlpool bath at one end and a view of the garden at the other.

We reckon this property will really divide opinion. If you’re a huge Red Devils fan with a healthy budget and a love of modern style, the house is being sold through local agents Briscombe, Nutter and Staff.

And if you prefer a period look, you might want to wait and see if David Beckham puts his place on the market!