Samsung is making a robotic household helper that can pick up laundry, load the dishwasher and bring you a glass of wine at the end of a hard day. The Samsung Bot handy was unveiled at Samsung’s CES press conference.

At Ideal Home, we are fans of anything that promises to make our life easier, hello robot vacuums. So a robot that can load the dishwasher while you take a long bath sounds like the dream.

According to Sebastian Seung, president of Samsung Research, the handy bot is meant to be ‘an extension of you in the kitchen, living room, and anywhere else you may need an extra hand in your home.’

The tall, thin black and white robot has two large digital eyes to express emotion. It also has a single arm, with three joints allowing it to lift and move items. The robot uses cameras mounted to the body and AI to recognise objects and complete chores.

However, not everyone is a fan of the new development. On This Morning, Holly Willougby and Phil Schofield joked that the new technology was going to take over our homes.

‘I mean this is all going to go terribly wrong,’ said Holly. ‘One day we are going to come down, and it’s going to take over your house and kill us, isn’t it.’

‘It’s gonna lock us out! One day it will lock us out, and we’ll find out it is just sitting in its pants watching the telly,’ added Phil.

However, the pair did agree that there were some aspects of the Robot helper they’d find handy. Although Phil was reluctant to let if go near his dishwasher, revealing he has a very particular way of stacking things.

Before you start adding the handy bot to your wishlist it isn’t clear when the product will be available to buy. The robot has been described as being ‘in development’.

The Consumer Electronics Show which runs every year in Las Vegas is often used to demo futuristic-looking robots that are more concept than a buyable product. We could have a long wait on our hands before we see this in our homes.

But our fingers are crossed.