Robot vacuums are the future when it comes to cleaning our homes. Amazon Prime Day has been bursting with bargains on the vacuum front, you only have to see our Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals to see for yourself. But there’s one in particular that’s trending, and it’s this smart robot vacuum cleaner – and for good reason! The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac is 33% cheaper during this prime time.

Amazon Prime Day Eufy RoboVac deal

This super Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum cleaner is the answer to cleaning of the future. The compact cleaning offers 2000Pa Suction to ensure super efficient cleaning. It’s super-thin design allows it to get to the places you can’t, like under sideboards and TV stands. It’s designed to cleans everything from hard floors to plush medium-pile carpets – meaning it’s equipped to clean whole floors wth the home, moving from one room to the next. Plus it’s self-charging, so you really don’t have to do a thing, just sit back and let this smart machine do all the hard work

Robot vacuum cleaners are becoming one of the biggest sellers, as we move to more smart home solutions.

This new model number: T2128 has been re-engineered to boast its strongest ever suction power – at 2000Pa Max. Despite the powerful motor the vacuum maintains a quiet operation mode. This means if you are in while it cleans, it won’t disturb you. But it’s thanks to these new modern machines that you can get the house cleaned while you’re out and about, to return home to a clean abode. It’s like having a cleaning, without having to let anyone have access to your house.

Customize a cleaning schedule that suits you. Simply set RoboVac to clean any time of day, all via your smart phone.

With the EufyHome app it’s Wi-Fi compatible, meaning Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you. And don’t fear RoboVac uses advanced sensors which detect drops, to avoid falling down stairs and off ledges.

It’s time to put your feet up and let this latest robot cleaner take over the daily chores. Yes please!