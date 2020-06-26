We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

First impressions count, especially when it comes to giving your home that ‘wow-factor’. That is why we are going dotty for this savvy homeowner’s £50 dalmatian hallway makeover.

Sarah Ball from Garstang shared her latest home project with Ideal Home to show that with a bit of ingenuity and imagination, you can create an on-trend hallway on a budget.

After finishing another project, Sarah still had some leftover French Chic paint, so she decided to put it to good use.

‘My son had managed to rip some of the wallpaper in my hallway, so I wanted to strip the wallpaper and thought I could use the leftover paint to give it a makeover,’ explains Sarah.

‘I was looking on Instagram for inspiration and I came across a few pictures where people had used Dalmatian print.’

Sarah decided to invest in some Dalmation spot wall stickers from Kruger Stickers. ‘I thought they would be perfect as if I want to change – I change things a lot! – I can just peel them off,’ she explains.

However, if you are a fan of Dalmatian print you can also create the look with this clever potato printing hack.

Sarah started the makeover by stipping of the wallpaper and drawing a line across the wall using a spirit level, where the pink would stop and the white start.

‘I painted the top white first, then left it overnight to dry,’ she explains. ‘The next day I put masking tape along the line I’d drawn and did two coats of pink (French Chic Dusky Blush) on the bottom and took the tape off.’

When the paint had dried, Sarah stuck the dalmatian stickers on and painted the radiator black. All that was left was for the final hallway accessories.

Video Of The Week

‘I ordered a bench from IKEA and found a bit of pallet to use as a shelf over the radiator,’ Sarah explains. ‘The mirror was from The Range, and was in my daughter’s room so I swapped it out for another one.’

Using leftover paint and accessories she already had at home, the whole project cost just £50 for the bench and stickers.

If you have a brilliant hack story, please share it with us over in the Ideal Home Room Clinic.

Have you been inspired by this stunning hallway?