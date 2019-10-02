If watching the new Downton Abbey film is giving you serious home goals, then check out this Oxfordshire country pile…it’s even got a fancy name – Shipton Standing.

It’s recently come onto the market and we just know it will get snapped up immediately!

Exterior

Has a house ever screamed elegance quite as much as this one? Shipton Standing, set in an acre of luscious lawns and a walled garden, also has a large terrace looking out on to its land. Perfect for garden parties (once the weather stops being quite so depressing).

Kitchen

This home was recently renovated, and one of the big changes was knocking through two rooms to create one seriously stunning open-plan kitchen. The cabinetry is all bespoke and hand-painted, and the island features a beautiful granite worktop, as well as a built in double sink, Smeg microwave-oven and two Bosch dishwashers!

Being a proper country pile, Shipton Standing also has a four-door AGA, with warming plate, flanked by a prep sink. What more could you possibly need?!

Dining room

The double aspect dining room fits a generously sized eight-seated dining table, and leads on from the kitchen into the living room. Clever use of double doors throughout means the whole entertaining space of the home can flow into one, or be separated off.

Living room

Another double-aspect room, the large living room also has French doors opening straight out onto the garden terrace. The open fire adds that winter-proofed piece of cosiness, too.

Hallway

This is the hall many of us have always dreamed of, featuring an open fireplace, room for furniture and loads of light. There’s also a handy cloakroom off it, with basin and storage space, as well as a separate loo.

Garden room

Another room off the kitchen, the garden room is a lovely bright space, currently used as the family room. Comfy textiles and a stove keep the space from appearing chilly in the colder months.

Ready to give Lady Violet a run for her money with this home?