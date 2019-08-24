Step inside charming Tranquil House set in the Surrey countryside

Welcome to Tranquil House, a beautifully presented Grade-II listed home in a delightful village setting in Surrey.

Thought to date back to 1770 the period house has been lovingly restored by the present owners.

The results are a light and airy home with much character and original features – a space tranquil, if you will.

Another tour to enjoy: Can you believe this charming country house is located in the heart of London?

Exterior

From the outside the extensive refurbishments are not apparent, but that’s the charm of Tranquil House. It’s a period property cleverly adapted for modern life.

The house is believed to date from around 1770, was once the village Post Office at the end of the nineteenth century.

Kitchen

The kitchen is a calming space with neutral shades throughout. The magnificent Martin Moore kitchen commands all the attention, and rightly so.

The newly extended kitchen and dining space offers direct access out to the garden – a popular design layout for the modern-day home.

Living room

This room is a haven of plush textiles adding a luxurious, contemporary touch – from the silk rug to the velvet sofas and cushions. While the wood-burner and exposed wooden beams retain the properties heritage.

More ideas: 23 grey living room ideas for gorgeous and elegant spaces

Bathroom

Steel grey tiles give this serene bathroom a spa-like vibe. The darker grey tiles are complimented by a tonal lighter shade on the walls.

For more inspiration: Grey bathroom ideas – for a versatile colour scheme that will look good in any space

Garden

Video Of The Week

Is this isn’t the dream we don’t know what is?! A white picket fence surrounds the property and cleverly sections off the swimming pool – a great safety benefit for families.

This stunning family home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1.25million

More tours: Be captivated by colour in this charming country house in Buckinghamshire

We’d happily take a dip in the pool right now, as temperatures soar!