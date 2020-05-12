We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thanks to lockdown, we’ve all become experts in breadmaking, even if your repertoire just stretches to banana bread.

So if you’re looking for a new skill to master, why not take your cue from the summer sunshine and have a go at making your own ice cream?

More great gadgets: This Smeg Mickey Mouse fridge will bring some Disney delight to your kitchen

Smeg has just launched a marvellously easy-to-use ice cream maker that will help you whip up lashings of gelato in a jiff, so all you need to focus on is what flavour you want to create.

Smeg ice cream maker

Buy now:

First off, it’s important to point out that Smeg’s new ice cream maker isn’t a stand alone machine – it’s an attachment that can be added to any of the brand’s existing stainless steel bowl stand mixers (widely available nationwide, priced from £379).

However, if your kitchen is already armed with a Smeg stand mixer, then this genius add-on will be your gateway to frozen dessert heaven.

How does the Smeg ice cream maker work?

The ice cream bowl, complete with stainless steel internal wall, needs to be stored upright in the freezer for at least 18 hours before use. When it’s ready, remove it from the freezer, pop the adapter ring on top and place it in the stand mixer’s bowl. Add the mixing beater to the machine using the magnetic adapter, and you’re ready to go!

Each machine will make up to 1.1ltrs of dessert in around 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the complexity of the recipe. It comes complete with a handy transparent lid so you can see how your mix is doing and a whole host of tips and recipes for delicious desserts, ranging from a family favourites chocolate or strawberry ice creams to coffee granita for the grown-ups.

Why should I buy the Smeg ice cream maker?

Well, if you already own a Smeg stand mixer, it’s basically a no brainer. It will take up far less space in your cupboard when not in use as it’s an attachment rather than a bulky motorised machine.

Video Of The Week

What’s more, the machine itself isn’t just for ice cream either – you can rustle up creamy gelato, refreshing sorbet, deliciously light frozen yogurt and thirst-quenching slushies and granita, too.

Check out our buying guide: Best ice cream makers for sundaes and sorbets

Priced at just under £100, it may seem a tad spenny but break it down into price per bite and that’s basically the equivalent of 22 tubs of a well-known brand of shop-bought ice cream. Yum!